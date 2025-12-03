Southeastern Equipment Company Named Newest Trimble Technology Outlet, Serving Customers in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Surrounding States

Southeastern Equipment Company to sell and support Trimble grade control, site positioning and correction services for Case, Kobelco and Kubota brands, among others

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble ® today announced Southeastern Equipment Company as the newest Trimble Technology Outlet. Southeastern Equipment will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using Case, Kobelco, BOMAG, Gradall and Kubota earthmoving equipment. This includes dozers, excavators, motor graders, soil compactors, mini-excavators and compact track loaders.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it becomes easier for users of various machine types to purchase, install and utilize Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability. As an authorized Trimble reseller, Southeastern Equipment Company now sells Trimble technology directly to its customers in Ohio and across various parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia.

"For almost 70 years, Southeastern Equipment Company has built its business on trust and lasting relationships with its customers, and we are pleased that this legacy now includes the sale and support of Trimble technology," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems at Trimble. "We know that the use of Trimble technology helps increase jobsite productivity and profitability. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible to use our technology regardless of machine type, and we look forward to working with Southeastern Equipment Company to make that vision a reality for its customers."

Southeastern Equipment Company customers can expect to receive the same superior level of support — including installation, service and training — for which the Trimble dealer channel is known.

"At Southeastern Equipment Company, our mission is simple: To help our customers win," said Mike Mampieri, vice president of sales at Southeastern Equipment Company. "We know that in today's market, the contractors who are winning are using machine control and site positioning technology to streamline workflows, make better data-driven decisions, and connect their operations. We are excited that we can now sell and support Trimble technology for our customers using Case, Kobelco, BOMAG, Gradall and Kubota equipment, and we look forward to working with them to integrate Trimble's trusted technology solutions into their workflows."

For more information, visit www.southeasternequip.com .

About Trimble

Trimble is a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds, transforming the ways work gets done. With relentless innovation in precise positioning, modeling and data analytics, Trimble enables essential industries including construction, geospatial and transportation. Whether it's helping customers build and maintain infrastructure, design and construct buildings, optimize global supply chains or map the world, Trimble is at the forefront, driving productivity and progress. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com .

About Southeastern Equipment Co.

For over 65 years, Southeastern Equipment Company has proudly served customers across the construction and other industries with a people-first approach and a commitment to reliable, top-tier support. The company offers more than 30 lines of new, used, and rental construction equipment, backed by comprehensive in-shop and field technician service, a dedicated parts department, and an online parts store. For more information, to place a quote, or order parts, please visit: www.southeasternequip.com.

