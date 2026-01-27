Exiger Partners with Snowflake to Accelerate AI-Driven Energy Operations

Integration delivers AI-powered supply chain risk management and orchestration to accelerate modernization, improve resiliency, and harness AI across the energy sector

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government, today announced its collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, to support the launch of Snowflake's new Energy Solutions and help energy organizations use data and AI more effectively across their operations. The collaboration between Exiger, Snowflake, and other industry leaders empowers oil and gas, power and utilities providers to modernize infrastructure, improve efficiency, and accelerate progress toward a more reliable and lower-carbon future.

As the energy sector faces pressure to secure critical infrastructure, improve operational resilience, and navigate volatile markets with real-time insight, Exiger is delivering capabilities that achieve new efficiencies in deployment time, unmatched supply chain visibility at the entity, item and software level, and automated risk mitigation, reduced operational disruption and compliance savings for energy customers.

"Energy companies are navigating unprecedented complexity, risk and an unabating demand for speed and innovation," said Exiger SVP, GTM, Skyler Chi. "They need operational and risk intelligence tools that meet these challenges at scale and this partnership brings that capability directly into the data cloud where decisions are made. By embedding Exiger's AI-powered supply chain risk management and orchestration capabilities into Snowflake's Energy Solutions, organizations can centralize risk data, automate workflows, and continuously monitor suppliers, customers, and agents using billions of risk signals. Together, we're enabling energy leaders to shorten time-to-value, strengthen resilience, and turn complex risk data into decisive action."

As energy systems become more interconnected and digital, organizations need a unified and governed view of their most critical data. Snowflake's Energy Solutions establish this foundation by helping companies bridge traditionally siloed IT and OT systems, collaborate more seamlessly with ecosystem partners, and unlock new AI-driven capabilities that improve reliability, efficiency, and long-term performance. With Exiger and Snowflake, enterprises can bring together critical data across IT, OT, and IoT systems to activate AI-powered insights for safer, more efficient operations.

"Energy companies aren't just modernizing systems — they're redefining how the world energizes the future," said Fred Cohagan, Global Head of Energy, Snowflake. "Snowflake and partners like Exiger are helping organizations build the trusted data foundation and orchestrate secure, agile supply chains that this moment requires. When companies can unify IT and OT data, activate AI responsibly, and collaborate securely across the value chain, they gain the intelligence needed to run more reliable operations, accelerate lower carbon solutions, and create long-term advantages in an increasingly dynamic energy landscape."

Snowflake and Exiger together help energy organizations:

Unify IT, OT & IoT Data for End-to-End Visibility: Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management and customer operations.

Break down traditional silos by consolidating business, operational, and market data into one secure platform. Provide real-time visibility across exploration, production, transmission/distribution, asset performance, trading/risk management and customer operations. Support Asset Reliability Through Supply Chain Intelligence: Apply AI-driven supply chain risk insights to anticipate parts shortages, vendor disruptions, and software dependencies that can impact asset availability and maintenance planning.

Apply AI-driven supply chain risk insights to anticipate parts shortages, vendor disruptions, and software dependencies that can impact asset availability and maintenance planning. Improve Safety, Efficiency & Emissions Reduction: Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property and the environment.

Combine field sensor data with enterprise systems to uncover insights that streamline operations, reduce downtime, and support protection of life, property and the environment. Modernize Infrastructure with Built-In Security & Governance: Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements.

Enable data consistency, lineage, and compliance across complex energy systems. Scale AI innovation without impacting cybersecurity or regulatory requirements. Collaborate Across the Energy Value Chain: Use secure data sharing and Snowflake Marketplace to enable multi-party collaboration with suppliers, regulators, asset operators, and service partners.

To learn more about Exiger's collaboration with Snowflake and Snowflake Energy Solutions, click here .

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Our single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer

1.914.393.0398

[email protected]

SOURCE Exiger