Exiger and aDolus Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure the Software Supply Chain

Exiger's leading supply chain AI platform integrates aDolus' software intelligence to provide deep visibility and strong cyber defense for critical industries

VICTORIA, BC, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aDolus Technology Inc. , a global authority on software intelligence for critical infrastructure, and Exiger, the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, have announced a strategic partnership to provide broad and deep visibility into risks in the software supply chain.

"aDolus is a strong complement to Ion Channel’s Software Bill of Material (SBOM) analysis capability and 1Exiger’s larger supply chain risk assessment. Through this partnership, we have demonstrated to our U.S. Federal Government and corporate customers a level of visibility and attribution they didn’t know was possible." - Exiger President, Carrie Wibben

Cyber threats to operational technology (OT) systems in critical infrastructure are escalating. High profile attacks and the regulatory responses that follow are driving an urgent need for software supply chain visibility. Exiger supports its customers in critical industries and the U.S. Federal Government to respond to these challenges, providing sweeping visibility into supplier and third-party ecosystems to help manage risk, reduce costs, and ensure resilience.

Exiger has integrated aDolus into its best-in-class supply chain platform to analyze firmware and industrial control software for vulnerabilities and provenance, contributing to Exiger's cutting-edge AI models for operational, product and foreign ownership, control, and influence (FOCI) risk.

"aDolus offers depth and granular visibility into the very bits of the hundreds of thousands of files in OT systems," said Exiger President Carrie Wibben. "Exiger has integrated this data to expose hidden risks in operational technology, even if the firmware files have been misattributed or rebranded. They're a strong complement to Ion Channel's Software Bill of Material analysis capability and 1Exiger's larger supply chain risk assessment. Through this partnership, we have demonstrated to our U.S. Federal Government and corporate customers a level of visibility and attribution they didn't know was possible."

"The breadth and depth of Exiger's relationships with government agencies and regulated customers introduces our capabilities into a market that's huge but hard to crack," said Eric Byres, CEO, aDolus. "Our team has decades of experience analyzing OT systems across manufacturing, oil and gas, and other critical industries. We can support Exiger in tackling new markets and in combining OT and IT security in an unprecedented manner for end-to-end supply chain visibility."

This March, Exiger is contributing supply chain risk analysis to support aDolus' presentation on a new Supply Chain Attack Taxonomy at S4x24, the pre-eminent cybersecurity conference for industrial control and OT systems.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About aDolus Technology Inc.

The aDolus FACT platform solves an urgent business need by providing continuous cybersecurity visibility and risk intelligence on software as it flows between vendors/OEMs, asset owners, and security service providers. Its AI-powered aggregation, correlation, and analytics engine secures the software supply chain. Tapping into 25 years of ICS experience, FACT provides actionable insights from the correlation of millions of software components across products, product lines, and vendors. Visit us at https://adolus.com .

