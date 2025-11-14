U.S. Army Licenses 1Exiger AI Software to Accelerate Defense Acquisition, Reduce Lead Times and Enhance Operational Readiness

Multi-Million Dollar Contract Awarded to Exiger for End-to-End Supply Chain Risk Illumination

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company, announced today that it has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract from the U.S. Army to license its 1Exiger software to Army Materiel Command (AMC). 1Exiger will deliver an AI-driven multi-tier supply chain illumination, orchestration, and monitoring capability to transform Army sustainment activities across all major sustainment categories, including ground combat, aviation, fires and munitions, air and missile, and communications.

This is a revolutionary capability that will transform the way the U.S. Army approaches sustainment Post this Multi-Million Dollar Contract Awarded to Exiger for End-to-End Supply Chain Risk Illumination 1Exiger will deliver an AI-driven multi-tier supply chain illumination, orchestration, and monitoring capability to transform Army sustainment activities across all major sustainment categories, including ground combat, aviation, fires and munitions, air and missile, and communications.

The acceleration of decision-making and the adoption of emerging technology to innovate, learn, and develop solutions faster are key tenets of the Army's Transformation Initiative. Convergent Solutions, Inc., DBA Exiger Government Solutions' engagement with AMC will advance these priorities, enhancing Army's ability to understand where vulnerabilities exist, where alternatives are viable, and where targeted interventions can fortify production.

1Exiger will ingest, normalize, and analyze structured and unstructured data from technical data packages, BOMs, NSNs/NIINs, supplier datasets, and commercial intelligence sources, providing real-time visibility into multi-tier supply chains, risk scoring, disruption alerts, and automated courses of actions (COAs). Exiger's software will integrate with Army's Weapon System 360 and Vantage environments, delivering decision-ready intelligence to reduce administrative and production lead times, improve supplier selection and sourcing, enhance sustainment forecasting, accelerate organic and additive manufacturing, strengthen resilience in contested environments, and enable rapid AI-driven responses to disruptions.

"This is a revolutionary capability that will transform the way the U.S. Army approaches sustainment," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Our software will help identify at-risk NIINs that may be subject to undue constraints from a variety of factors. It will unlock the organic and additive capabilities that the government has invested in. And it will monitor for severe risk hiding in the supply chain, identifying where natural and manmade disasters, supplier operational and reputational risk, and foreign adversary sourcing could create disruptions in the weapons systems our warfighters depend on. Together, these capabilities deliver a more predictive industrial base, capable of responding to evolving mission needs at speed."

Exiger empowers defense organizations to disrupt outdated processes and strengthen mission readiness, resilience and competitive advantage. Exiger's software has been deployed across 60+ U.S. Government agencies, including the Department of War, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, and the intelligence community.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Our single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com . Follow on LinkedIn .

