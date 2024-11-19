Exiger and The Chertoff Group Unveil Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook

Solution allows organizations to strengthen their defenses against exposure to foreign influence in the face of increasing supply chain risk and scrutiny

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, and The Chertoff Group , a security and growth advisory firm, today announced the release of the Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook, a proven and scalable process that identifies, assesses, and remediates risks in hardware and software products and supply chains. The solution is widely applicable across the public and commercial markets, enabling organizations to combat growing Foreign Ownership Control or Influence (FOCI) exposure, counter forced labor in supplier networks, demonstrate product integrity, and proactively comply with emerging regulations related to product and supply chain security. Rapidly becoming the industry standard, the Playbook eliminates impediments to public-private collaboration, facilitating trust and transparency.

The Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook leverages Exiger's AI-native technology to map and continuously monitor software and hardware products and supply chains, and The Chertoff Group's expert cybersecurity expertise, regulatory insight and national security market knowledge to design and implement supply chain risk mitigations. This nexus of cutting-edge technology, actionable insights, and regulatory expertise accelerates the supply chain risk management lifecycle—achieving measurable risk reduction and trust-building.

"If you can't demonstrate product assurance through enhanced sub-tier visibility – including parts, components and software – you run the risk of not being able to do business with the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and some of the world's largest organizations," said Carrie Wibben, Exiger President. "This joint offering empowers organizations to assure their critical product supply chains on a continuous basis and removes barriers to vital public-private collaboration."

The Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook process is suitable for any industry, including energy, telecommunications, defense, healthcare, and the U.S. Government. Exiger's Federal Cloud, a FedRAMP Moderate Authorized platform, ingests, aggregates, and analyzes bills of materials (BOMs) and parts data marked as Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) so that companies delivering mission-critical hardware and software products can engage in the Playbook process with confidence. Vendors and customers collaboratively analyze identified risks and prioritize mitigations so that vendors can invest resources for the greatest impact. Continuous monitoring of evolving supply chains and digital supplies is a key element of the solution that allows for new risks and vulnerabilities to be proactively addressed.

Chad Sweet, CEO and co-founder of The Chertoff Group, said, "When backed by Exiger's market-leading supply chain tools, our proven cybersecurity and regulatory risk profiling and mitigation strategies can help those who need to demonstrate supply chain integrity, as well as those who want to provide proactive assurance and gain competitive advantage in the marketplace."

The Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook delivers:

Trusted products: Create trusted relationships with customers and regulators through demonstrated proactive investment in risk identification and remediation in products integral to operations.

Create trusted relationships with customers and regulators through demonstrated proactive investment in risk identification and remediation in products integral to operations. Resilient supply chains: Sub-tier visibility and item-level mapping enables companies to rapidly respond to unexpected disruptions, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, or capacity shortfalls.

Sub-tier visibility and item-level mapping enables companies to rapidly respond to unexpected disruptions, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters, or capacity shortfalls. Validated and up-to-date HBOMs and SBOMs: Generate or verify software bills of materials (SBOMs) through binary analysis, validate hardware bills of materials (HBOMs) and continuously monitor suppliers, store BOMs in a platform that permits real-time changes to product composition or supply base.

The Supply Chain Product Assurance Playbook facilitates compliance with existing global regulations relevant to both the public and commercial sectors, such as the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards, U.S. federal supply chain and acquisition directives, Executive Orders 14028/14017, and various European laws, including the German Supply Chain Act, the EU Supply Chain Act, and the EU Critical Raw Materials Act.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way organizations, corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. In 2024, Exiger achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger partners with healthcare organizations – from medical product manufacturers to hospital systems to government policy-makers – consolidating third-party risk and due diligence into one tool that spans supplier, supply chain and software risk. Learn more at www.exiger.com/industries/healthcare and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global leader in security. Our team of recognized experts helps organizations to manage cyber, physical, regulatory and geopolitical risks. Through our business development practice, we enable our clients to gain competitive advantage and accelerate growth. Our private equity business focuses on investments in companies in the defense technology, government services and cybersecurity sectors. Together we enable a more secure world. Learn more at Chertoffgroup.com and follow The Chertoff Group on LinkedIn .

