Exiger Announces Global Expansion of Exiger Intelligence

"Exiger was launched to introduce new solutions to old problems. The market is demanding a higher level of service, security, automation and sophistication in risk and data management from compliance to eDiscovery – a standard inherent to our culture," said Jonathan Ball , Managing Director, Global Head of Exiger Intelligence. "We've watched clients spend too much money on solutions that were never designed to tackle the challenges presented by today's unabating regulatory and data environment. This expansion is a reflection of Exiger's commitment to continue investing in exceptional talent and innovating to make the world a safer place to do business."

To support the global growth of Exiger Intelligence, Exiger has hired Torsten Duwenhorst to serve as Managing Director, EMEA Exiger Intelligence Regional Lead. In addition, Ryan Bilbrey has been named Managing Director, Deputy Head of Exiger Intelligence in New York. Both new hires will play a key role in overseeing and executing the expansion of Exiger Intelligence and its eDiscovery analytics solution.

"I chose to join Exiger Intelligence because it couples real innovation with decades of subject matter expertise in corporate and financial risk," said Duwenhorst. "The combination of scalable and defensible eDiscovery capabilities that can manage both structured and unstructured data combined with our proprietary platform DDIQ and our ability to guide companies through the discovery process with case relevant expertise allows our clients to meet judicial and regulatory standards without incurring unnecessary cost."

Based in London and charged with driving growth across Europe and Asia Pacific, Duwenhorst brings over 20 years of experience across several industries including financial services, pharma and life sciences, manufacturing, technology and communications industries. He also has deep expertise working with and reporting to regulators and law enforcement in the region. Most recently he served as a forensic technology Partner at Deloitte Switzerland. Previously he was the Lead Partner for Forensic Technology at KPMG as well as the Head of Data Analytics in China and Hong Kong.

Based out of Exiger's New York office, Bilbrey will focus on the expansion of Exiger's eDiscovery and Data Analytics infrastructure for litigation, investigations, and regulatory compliance. The litigation and disputes advisory professional brings over 26 years of experience providing data-focused strategic consulting services to organizations on high-stakes litigation and investigation matters, risk management projects, regulatory compliance programs, and data governance initiatives. Prior to joining Exiger, Bilbrey was a Vice President in the Forensic Solutions practice at Charles River Associates.

"Exiger Intelligence is unrivaled in its focus on utilizing analytics and artificial intelligence," said Bilbrey. "Our approach flawlessly combines Exiger's unmatched subject matter expertise and AI-enabled analytics into one solution. When coupled with Exiger's broader capabilities, we're providing the most comprehensive suite of solutions available in the market. We give our clients the facts they need and the efficiency they want."

To learn more about Exiger Intelligence, join Exiger's virtual panel of innovators and experts including speakers from Barclays, AstraZeneca, Goldman Sachs and JUUL Labs at the Electronic Discovery Institute (EDI) 10th Anniversary Leadership Summit on October 15th at 11:30AM ET "10 Years of Past & Future Legal Technology Transformation: EDI Changing the Ecosystem."

About Exiger

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and fraud revolutionizing the way banks, corporations and governments manage risk through its combination of practical expertise, award-winning technology and process excellence. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powered by DDIQ and Insight 3PM, Exiger takes an analytics-led, technology-enabled approach to everything we do. Exiger operates out of 11 offices with more than 500 employees around the world.

Contacts

U.S.

Kody Gurfein

+1 212 455 9408

[email protected]

SOURCE Exiger

Related Links

https://www.exiger.com

