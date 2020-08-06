Exiger Awarded Subcontract by Alion Science & Technology to Leverage AI Technology for Supply Chain Risk Management

Designed by Exiger's threat finance, risk and CI experts and technologists, DDIQ's award winning AI-powered Platform is preferred by government agencies to drive transformational change in how entities are vetted at an unprecedented scale. DDIQ identifies, validates and analyzes global risk indicators by aggregating open source information, performing entity disambiguation, assessing and continuously monitoring ongoing risk to the companies and suppliers within the relevant supply chain network.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Alion through this subcontract award and believe that our uniquely differentiated technology will strengthen the government's ability to vet mission critical suppliers," said Adam Lurie, President of Exiger Federal Solutions. "Exiger was founded to fight financial crime, fraud and terrorism financing –– we've spent over 7 years fine tuning DDIQ to help our clients tackle their most complex risk and compliance challenges. When the COVID crisis began, we were able to rapidly deploy the platform at scale for DoD and other agencies. It is our privilege to be a part of the solution for our clients at this critical time of need –– fulfilling Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business."

Exiger's DDIQ enables the Department of Defense to rapidly obtain supply chain risk management capabilities, safeguarding the global supply chain and upholding its standard of delivering cutting edge technology solutions.

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and risk compliance introducing technology-enabled solutions to the market's biggest compliance challenges. Exiger is changing the way banks, corporations and governmental agencies fight financial crime by combining industry expertise and artificial intelligence to root out bribery, corruption, sanctions violations, money laundering and terrorist financing. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulations, Exiger is committed to working with clients to create a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powering its Advisory, Diligence and Federal Solutions, Exiger has developed purpose-built technology –– DDIQ and Insight 3PM –– trained and deployed by its subject matter experts to accelerate the auditability, efficiency, quality and cost effectiveness of clients' compliance operations. Exiger operates in six countries and ten cities around the world, including New York City, the Washington, D.C. metro area (Silver Spring and Tysons Corner), San Antonio, London, Toronto, Vancouver, Bucharest, Hong Kong and Singapore.

