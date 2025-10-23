Exiger Becomes Lead Partner of U.S. Navy Athletics

"Exiger is proud to stand alongside Navy Athletics in celebrating a tradition of excellence and service," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "The U.S. Naval Academy's commitment to developing leaders of character mirrors our own pursuit of ingenuity, and impact. Achieving new heights of competitiveness, innovation, and security for our nation demands investment and collaboration across industry, the U.S. Armed Forces, and government, and we're excited to support the next generation of leaders that will carry that mission forward."

Kicking off its sponsorship, Exiger helped Navy Athletics celebrate the U.S. Navy's 250th Birthday with a number of Navy games, including a men's and women's soccer doubleheader and Navy football's win at Temple University in Philadelphia. Throughout the rest of the 2025-2026 seasons, Exiger will support games and events across Navy's 36 intercollegiate varsity sports programs, including the Women for Navy Athletics Reunion Weekend. Exiger will also have branded signage at Navy's football and lacrosse stadium, as well as its basketball arena and promotional messaging will be features on Navy's nationwide radio network, digital network and print materials.

"We are deeply grateful to Exiger for its partnership and support of the Naval Academy Athletic Association," said Michael Kelly, Director of Athletics at the United States Naval Academy. "Their commitment to innovation, security, and service aligns perfectly with our mission to develop leaders of character who are prepared to serve our nation. Partnerships like this help us provide an exceptional experience for our midshipmen and strengthen the proud traditions of Navy Athletics."

Exiger's AI plays a pivotal role in protecting the logistics and production networks that form the backbone of America's defense industrial base. An authority in defense and maritime modernization, Exiger drives innovation through software development and advocacy around key priorities like strengthening naval readiness and revitalizing shipbuilding. Exiger's mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed is shaped by veterans from all of the branches of the U.S. Armed Forces working across the organization.

For more information about sponsors of Navy Athletics, visit https://navysports.com/sports/2018/5/23/sponsorship-lead-partners-html.aspx .

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Our single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com . Follow on LinkedIn .

