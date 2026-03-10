Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels Named 2026 Wash100 Award Winner

Executive Mosaic Honors Top 100 Leaders in Government Contracting

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain AI company and largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Government, announced that CEO Brandon Daniels has been selected by Executive Mosaic as a winner of 2026 Wash100 Awards, which spotlights the private sector and government executives whose decisions and direction are shaping federal priorities, programs, and partnerships. The prestigious recognition honors the most influential leaders across the government contracting ecosystem.

“Brandon has developed Exiger into one of the impactful and agile companies in GovCon. He has a knack for identifying and investing in critical capabilities years before competitors,” said Jim Garrettson, Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 Award founder. “He also positioned Exiger as an industry leader in using advanced analytics and AI to tackle complex risk and compliance challenges."

"When Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for R&E and CTO at the Pentagon, said he wanted to see 'five more Andurils, Palantirs, and SpaceXs,' we took that as a call to action," said Daniels. "Backed by world-class partners Carlyle, Insight Partners and JMI, we've moved decisively to rapidly expand our proprietary data universe and deliver mission-grade AI that accelerates innovation across the federal government and scales Exiger from a unicorn three years ago into a disruptive leader in defense and national security tech. This moment demands speed, clarity and execution like never before and Executive Mosaic continues to set the standard for recognizing impact in this space."

In 2025, Daniels paired policy leadership with execution — testifying before Congress, shaping global anti-forced labor initiatives, and winning major U.S. Army and Customs and Border Protection contracts that harness AI to advance trade enforcement and defense readiness. "These efforts reflect Daniels' broader strategy to provide government customers with advanced tools to manage increasingly complex global risk environments," writes Executive Mosaic in its profile of Daniels.

Wash100 has become a defining benchmark for leadership across the GovCon community. Each year, Executive Mosaic's senior voting committee conducts an extensive review process, evaluating thousands of potential candidates from across government and industry. The 2026 Wash100 class features 35 senior government leaders and 65 industry executives, highlighting the depth and diversity of leadership across the GovCon ecosystem.

Executive Mosaic's 2026 Wash100 Popular Vote Contest has also begun, which invites the general public to vote for their favorite Wash100 winner. Cast your vote at www.Wash100.com.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

