Exiger Named to The Hackett Group's 2026 "50 to Know" in Procurement Tech

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain AI company announced today that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 "50 to Know" list as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. "50 to Know" highlights solutions every CPO should know about, spotlighting leading procurement technology providers like Exiger that are demonstrating proven capability, market impact and sustained customer value.

"A key differentiator is Exiger's ability to analyze risk at the component, hardware and software level,” said Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst, Upstream Procurement at Hackett Group.

This year's evaluation reflects a rapidly evolving procurement technology landscape, with AI-enabled capabilities now widely embedded across platforms and solution categories. As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results.

"Being recognized by The Hackett Group reinforces what we see every day: procurement has become the operational command center for enterprise resilience, competitiveness, and growth," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "CPOs are being asked to move faster, see deeper into their supply chains, and make decisions today that support their organization's long-term readiness for years to come. We combine evergreen supplier data, domain-specific risk AI, and agentic workflows to deliver decision-ready courses of action, strengthening, streamlining, and expediting procurement decisions. We're proud to stand with the customers and partners redefining modern procurement."

"[Exiger's] enhancements further strengthen its AI-driven risk discovery, entity resolution and continuous monitoring capabilities, combining machine intelligence with expert analysis to deliver highly granular insights at speed and scale. A key differentiator is its ability to analyze risk at the component, hardware and software level," said Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst, Upstream Procurement at Hackett Group.

The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Selection is informed by year-round market monitoring, detailed briefings, product demonstrations and direct engagement with procurement technology providers. Vendor evaluation follows a rigorous, data-driven approach based on criteria, including technology capability, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption and overall market impact. For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Group® evaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally. Eligibility for inclusion was based on participation in product demonstrations, enabling a consistent and objective assessment across all vendors evaluated.

Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here.

About The Hackett Group®

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a Gen AI strategic consulting and digital transformation firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using Hackett AI XPLR™, ZBrain™, XT™, AIXelerator™, AskHackett™ and Quantum Leap® platforms, the company's experienced professionals and engineers help organizations realize the power of Gen AI from ideation through implementation to achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results with unprecedented speed, allowing it to be key architects of their Gen AI journey. The company's expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from enterprise performance benchmarks from the world's leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 90% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 51% of the FTSE 100. Visit us at www.thehackettgroup.com.

About Exiger

Exiger transforms supply chain management from a complex challenge into a strategic advantage—driving savings and operational excellence in today's volatile market. Exiger's single, intuitive 1Exiger platform provides instant visibility into vast supplier ecosystems through a single pane of glass. Leveraging proprietary data and advanced agentic AI, 1Exiger proactively surfaces risks, automates compliance, accelerates procurement, and reveals opportunities to gain efficiencies and reduce costs to strengthen long-term resilience. With a mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed, Exiger empowers 550+ global customers, including 150 Fortune 500 and 60+ government and Defense Industrial Base organizations, with supply chain AI. Exiger is FedRAMP® authorized and the largest provider of supply chain technology to the U.S. Federal Government. Named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supplier Risk Management, twice selected as one of Fast Company's 'Brands That Matter,' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's Innovator Award, Exiger's technology has been recognized by leading analyst evaluations and 50+ awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

