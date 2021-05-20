Exiger Expands Advisory Board Bolstering Federal Market Leadership

"Exiger has seen rapid growth over the past year, propelled by DDIQ," said Adam Lurie , President, Exiger Federal Solutions. "It has been implemented across the fabric of the federal enterprise and by expanding our Advisory Board with the appointments of Bud, Ellen and Bryan, we are poised to continue to deliver critical capability to the U.S. Government and industry. We are thrilled to add these accomplished Government executives to our team and are excited about their ability to help us craft our strategy for years to come."

In a time when every headline is about a new threat to our global economy, industry and government need to understand their supply chain exposure at the speed of relevancy. Exiger is helping companies find and navigate those risks in a digestible and immediately actionable way. Designed to drive transformational change in how entities are vetted at an unprecedented scale, Exiger's DDIQ has conducted due diligence on tens of millions of entities across the world's largest financial institutions, corporates, and government agencies; including over 90 companies in the Fortune 250. In 2020, Exiger achieved triple-digit percentage technology revenue growth, scaling to 700 employees worldwide and recently expanding its Advisory Board.

The new Advisory Board members include:

Robert "Bud" Cramer – Previously serving as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives (D), representing Alabama's 5th District, Mr. Cramer served on the Appropriations; Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; Science; and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees. A recognized, bi-partisan politician, Mr. Cramer co-founded the Blue Dog Coalition, serving as co-chairman, intending to find pragmatic solutions to the government's most challenging problems.

"Huntsville is booming with technical innovation and investment designed to strengthen the United States' national security community," said Cramer. "I'm pleased to join Exiger's Advisory Board to ensure the growth in the region comes from proper financial sources and the manufacturers have clear comprehension of their underlying supply chain."

Ellen McCarthy – A seasoned Intelligence Community veteran, Ms. McCarthy most recently served as the Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Intelligence and Research, where she led a strategic plan that focused on the increased use of open-source intelligence capabilities. Ms. McCarthy has a storied career both within government and the private sector, previously serving as the President of Noblis NSP, the Chief Operating Officer of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency and the President of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance (INSA).

"The need for Open Source Intelligence capabilities continues to increase at an exponential pace. It is critical that the U.S. Government and Intelligence Community maintain its information advantage by continuing to leverage capabilities that enable rapid insights from the data source," said McCarthy.

Bryan Ware – A highly regarded technology leader and innovator, Mr. Ware was the first Presidentially appointed Director of Cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Prior to his role at CISA, Mr. Ware was an Assistant Secretary at DHS, serving as an advisor on emerging technology matters and leading strategic initiatives across the U.S. Government to counter Chinese espionage and unfair business practices. Prior to his government service, Mr. Ware was a technology entrepreneur, leading his AI company through multiple rounds of venture capital investment.

"Our critical infrastructure and the systems that power it are dependent on an interconnected global network of companies, materials and financing," said Ware. "Comprehending the risk associated with this complex web is vital to its protection, resiliency and sustainment."

Exiger will be spotlighting its Advisory Board with a series of fireside conversations over Summer 2021. Register here to participate in these exclusive discussions with our leaders in supply chain risk management and industrial base security.

About Exiger

Exiger is the global authority on financial crime and fraud revolutionizing the way banks, corporations and governments manage risk through its combination of practical expertise, award-winning technology and process excellence. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Powered by DDIQ and Insight 3PM, Exiger takes an analytics-led, technology-enabled approach to everything we do. Exiger operates out of 11 offices with more than 500 employees around the world.

Contacts

U.S.

Kody Gurfein

+1 914 393 0398

[email protected]

SOURCE Exiger

Related Links

http://www.exiger.com

