Exiger Named Sector 'Value Leader,' Clinches Top Rankings in Third Party and Supply Chain Risk Management Spend Matters' SolutionMap

Leading procurement and supply chain tech providers go head-to-head in data-driven fall

2024 vendor ranking

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, is a top-ranked vendor in Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) Platform Technologies Spend Matters' Fall 2024 SolutionMap , which compares procurement, finance and supply chain technology providers. Exiger was designated the most sophisticated and most holistic solution and named a "Value Leader," earning the highest functional score in risk management.

"We're grateful for our incredible customers and the foundational role they play in inspiring us to always reach for better, faster and more comprehensive solutions," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "We applaud SpendMatters' work to spotlight the solutions that deliver real value in a market with exploding demand, and for doing so through a uniquely data-driven and rigorously independent approach."

"I have never found other analyst comparisons terribly useful in shortlisting or tech selection," said Jason Busch, Founder and CEO, SpendMatters. "Certainly, their research can be valuable, but not for making actual procurement technology decisions or creating shortlists by comparing business requirements to very specific functional specifications and customer satisfaction metrics. At Its core, SolutionMap can (and it's meant to) replace the RFI process for companies."

SolutionMap contains 500+ RFI requirements across 22 procurement solutions with mandatory demos and impartial, anonymized customer ratings. Over 90 vendors participated, undergoing in-depth functionality and capability assessments. Exiger outperformed industry benchmarks in every applicable assessment area. SpendMatters cited Exiger's largely unrivaled solutions in terms of breadth and depth as well as its fast implementation time.

"Vendors participating in SolutionMap undergo the most rigorous assessment from a tech capability and customer delivery perspective," said Carina Kuhl, President, Spend Matters. "That's what makes this dataset so powerful. Spend Matters has the largest analyst team dedicated to in-depth comparison of solutions in the procurement technology space and pinpointing their differentiators."

Spend Matters has long covered risk management including supplier risk, TPRM, SCRM and governance, risk and compliance-related intelligence (some 2,000+ published vendor analyses and articles), as well as its 'SxM with Enhanced Risk' Insider SolutionMap data comparison module. The new Risk Management SolutionMap allows for a direct functional capability and customer experience comparison of key vendors to better serve the tech-selection and intelligence needs of buyers, consultants, investors and sellers alike.

About SolutionMap

SolutionMap launched in 2017 and is published twice annually. Since then, many procurement professionals have subscribed to Spend Matters Insider and TechMatch SM to gain access to deeper data cuts and vendor intelligence to drive procurement technology selection decisions. See membership comparisons and details here. The Spend Matters website and Insider technology comparison tool allow solution providers, practitioners, consultants and investors to directly compare vendor feature/function and customer scores on a case-by-case basis, allowing for the most informed technology decision making. For more information or to see an Insider demo or become a member, please reach out. Read more about the SolutionMap methodology and see our code of ethics.

About Spend Matters — Solution Intelligence for Procurement

Spend Matters started as the first blog and social media site in the procurement and supply chain sector and has since grown into the leading source for data-backed technology and solutions intelligence. Serving private and public sector organizations, consultants, private equity and services and solution providers, Spend Matters drives strategic technology purchasing decisions and superior marketing and sales, product and investment outcomes for clients. Spend Matters is the only tech-enabled, proprietary data platform with exclusive IP that serves the global procurement, finance and supply chain technology ecosystem.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management and recently achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter' and recipient of the Third Party Risk Association's 2024 Innovator Award, Exiger's work has been recognized by 50+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

