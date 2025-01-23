Exiger Hires Brian Kesecker as SVP, Defense Programs & Public Sector Growth Enablement

Federal Sales Leader Will Grow Defense and Public Sector Footprint

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today announced that it has hired Brian Kesecker to serve as Senior Vice President of Defense Programs & Public Sector Growth Enablement. He brings over 24 years of experience in federal sales, compliance and risk management technology, spanning both the public and private sector. Having successfully navigated the complex process of government sales in multiple roles and delivered cutting-edge solutions into diverse federal agencies, Kesecker is a strong pick to expand Exiger's defense footprint.

“At Exiger, you can really see the power of AI at work for good,” said Kesecker. “We’re using unparalleled data and technology to assess supply chain risks and we’re building customized and foundational supply chain programs for our public sector customers. I know how much our nation, our government agencies and our military take pride in being proactive and not reactive to adversarial threats and I’m excited to be a part of an organization that’s empowering its customers to do just that.”

"Brian's background uniquely equips him to head up our defense initiatives," said Carrie Wibben, President, Exiger. "His deep understanding of federal operations combined with risk management and technology integration expertise tightly aligns with Exiger's mission to develop and deploy innovative solutions that address our nation's most complex challenges."

In his new role, Kesecker will drive revenue growth and strengthen senior relationships across Exiger's defense customer base. Spearheading efforts to expand Exiger's defense sector programs, he will work to integrate high-impact solutions, while collaborating internally with sales, legal and product development.

Prior to joining Exiger, Kesecker served as Head of Public Sector Sales & Partnerships at Kpler and led business development at Sayari for its National Security and Law Enforcement Customer Group, building and maturing federal practices for both organizations. He served as Director of Business Development, National Security Customer Group, at SAIC, and as a Senior Systems Engineer at the Defense Information Systems Agency, he played a critical role in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Mission Assurance Program. In his career, he has sold solutions into major agencies, including the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Five Eyes alliance agencies.

