Exiger Identifies 13 Million Shipments, 50K Shippers Implicated in Forced Labor Connections

The 37 entities are tied to critical minerals, cotton, and polysilicon used in solar modules from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. The UFLPA mandates that goods produced wholly or partially with forced labor in the XUAR or by entities linked to forced labor are prohibited from entry into the U.S. The DHS's expansion of the UFLPA Entity List, now totaling 144 entities, reflects continued efforts to combat forced labor and human rights abuses.

Exiger identified 13.1 million shipments involving the newly added UFLPA entities or their direct or indirect subsidiaries since the start of 2024. More than 53,000 unique shippers, 113,000 business relationships and 88,000 unique consignees are associated with these shipments. Of those implicated, consignees are concentrated amongst construction and engineering, specialty retailers and distributors. Shippers are concentrated in textiles, apparel and luxury goods; electronic equipment, instruments and components; and metals and mining.

Exiger's research also identifies the countries outside of China where shipment entities and consignees are based (Indian, Taiwan and Vietnam), and offers a case study diving deeper into one of the new entities, Huafu Fashion Co. Ltd.

Exiger cautions that industry stakeholders may experience delays due to increased Customs and Border Protection inspections, product or material shortages, strained logistics networks, and increased expenses from logistics and compliance measures. The company continues to monitor vulnerable supply chains and is working with customers to conduct supply chain audits, identify alternative suppliers and enhance due diligence where appropriate.

Exiger's complete analysis is available at https://www.exiger.com/perspectives/dhs-adds-37-entities-to-uyghur-forced-labor-prevention-act-entity-list/.

