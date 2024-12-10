Exiger Named in Fast Company's 2024 List of Brands That Matter

Annual award recognizes brands that achieve cultural significance and deep customer connections

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today announced its inclusion in Fast Company's 2024 Brands That Matter list in the United States Brands category . This is the second consecutive year that Exiger has been recognized. The annual list honors brands that do not merely create customers, they resonate with individuals and communities in a profound way.

Exiger was recognized amongst global leading brands, including American Express, Disney, McDonalds and T-Mobile. Post this Fast Company notes that over the past year, Exiger has grown its business, expanded into new markets and completed three acquisitions. At the same time, the organization has continued to live up to its mission to make the world a safe and transparent place to succeed. Exiger has leveraged its platform as a category leader to raise awareness of the powerful impact that supply chain visibility can have on society and champion the professionals whose job it is to secure supply chains every day.

"It's a privilege to be recognized amongst the brands that are leading the way in making a difference for their customers, their industries and the world," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Every day, we at Exiger are energized by the potential of our AI to empower risk, procurement, compliance and supply chain professionals to make informed and proactive decisions that benefit society, national security, the environment and their organizations. As the world stage and global business landscape becomes more complex, we remain steadfast in our commitment to develop and deploy tools that help businesses, governments and NGOs maximize their own impact for good."

This year's list includes large international organizations, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, and highlights 121 brands that inspire genuine engagement and loyalty from their consumers—and influence new adopters to buy in. Every brand included has found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

"We're so proud to award such a wide variety of honorees this year and shine a spotlight on leading marketing executives," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief. "The thread that binds brands like Arc'teryx, Tony's Chocolonely, and the NFL together is their commitment and creativity in how they build connections with audiences through cultural relevance."

In 2024, Exiger launched its first-ever brand campaign, " Save the Day ," showcasing supply chain professionals as ordinary heroes making a global difference, and launched the first apprenticeship program for supply chain professionals registered with the Department of Labor in partnership with the Institute for American Apprenticeship .

The full list of honorees can be found on fastcompany.com and in the upcoming winter print edition on newsstands beginning December 17, 2024. The write-up on how Exiger's AI provides visibility and insights to the world's largest organizations is available on Fast Company's website at https://www.fastcompany.com/91215953/how-businesses-are-digging-deeper-into-their-supply-chains .

