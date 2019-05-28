Exiger Names Joseph M. Quiazon Asia Pacific Head of Financial Crime Compliance

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the global leader in technology-enabled regulatory, financial crime, risk and compliance solutions, has appointed Joseph M. Quiazon to serve as Exiger's Asia Pacific (APAC) Head of Financial Crime Compliance (FCC). Based in Hong Kong, Joseph brings over two decades' experience in financial crime compliance, business intelligence and fraud advisory. He will help lead Exiger's expansion into Asia Pacific, signifying a deepened investment in the compliance expertise necessary to effectively support financial institutions and corporations in APAC in their fight against financial crime.

"Exiger is committed to supporting our clients' growing needs in the Asia Pacific region," said Michael Beber, Exiger President and CEO. "As the complexity of financial crime continues to evolve, having seasoned local experts like Joseph has become increasingly important."

Before joining Exiger, Joseph was Managing Director and Regional Head of Standard Chartered Bank's Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorist Financing and Anti-Bribery and Corruption programs. He had direct responsibility for more than 200 financial crime compliance professionals in 15 markets across APAC and transformed the regional FCC governance structure to align with expectations set by New York regulators. Joseph also advised the Central Bank of Myanmar on sanctions compliance in coordination with the U.S. Department of Justice and was appointed as a forensic expert by the Director of Enforcement at Hong Kong's Securities Futures Commission.

"Joseph's professional career consists of meaningful compliance experience against the backdrop of enhanced regulatory enforcement within financial institutions," said Daniel Banes, Managing Director and Exiger's APAC Regional Chair. "This background gives him a deep understanding of the compliance pain points experienced by Exiger's global clients, and more importantly, how to solve them."

Before Standard Chartered Bank, Joseph was a Partner and Managing Director with EY in Hong Kong, where he served as the Asia Pacific People Partner. He was also the APAC practice leader in KPMG's Global AML Group during his tenure at KPMG Australia.

As one of the fastest growing markets, APAC poses unique challenges and opportunities, with fully developed regulatory and compliance environments balanced against emerging markets. "It is a privilege to join an intellectually diverse team of subject matter experts at Exiger driven by a single common purpose: to help our clients find technology-enabled, sustainable compliance solutions to fight financial crime," said Quiazon.

About Exiger

Exiger is a global regulatory and financial crime, risk and compliance company. Exiger arms financial institutions, multinational corporations and governmental agencies with the practical advice and technology solutions they need to prevent compliance breaches, respond to risk, remediate major issues and monitor ongoing business activities. Exiger works with clients worldwide to assist them in effectively managing their critical challenges while developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programs needed to create a sustainable compliance environment. A global authority on regulatory compliance, the company also oversees some of the world's most complex court-appointed and voluntary monitorships in the private and public sectors. Exiger has four principal business units being: Exiger Advisory; Exiger Diligence; Exiger Government Services; and Exiger Tech, including AI-based automated due diligence solutions DDIQ and Insight 3PM. Exiger operates through offices in New York City, Silver Spring (DC Metro), Toronto, Vancouver, London, Bucharest, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Contacts

US

Kody Gurfein

+1 212 455 9408

kgurfein@exiger.com

Dana Mirman

917.583.0777

dana@markallenco.com

SOURCE Exiger

