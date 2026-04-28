Exiger Partners with SCSP's AI+ Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced the return of Exiger as a sponsor for their third AI+ Expo, scheduled for May 7-9, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.:

"The AI+ Expo is more than just a showcase; it is a critical gathering of the innovators and leaders who are ensuring that the United States and its allies remain at the forefront of the technological revolution. We are thrilled to welcome back Exiger as a sponsor. Efforts like theirs – applying artificial intelligence to our most complex challenges such as supply chain and industrial base resilience –highlight how these technologies can strengthen the foundations of our national competitiveness and long-term security," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari.

Exiger is an AI company focused on strengthening the supply chains that underpin economic security, industrial capacity, and national competitiveness. The company applies advanced AI and continuously updated proprietary data to illuminate complex, multi-tier supplier and product networks as global conditions constantly shift. Exiger's work helps organizations understand dependencies, concentration, and vulnerability across regulated industries and public-sector environments, supporting more informed decision-making around economic security and industrial resilience.

"AI is the new foundation of economic and national power," said Brandon Daniels, Exiger CEO. "The SCSP AI+ Expo brings together the individuals and companies actually responsible for turning that advantage into reality as the U.S. works to rebuild the American Industrial Base and secure its future for the next 250 years. Exiger is bringing that vision into practice by applying agentic AI to high-stakes environments like supply chains, global trade, and defense, turning real-time intelligence and visibility into a durable competitive advantage."

The three-day AI+ Expo is free to attend and aims to educate the public on AI and other emerging technologies shaping the modern world. Last year's event featured 36 sponsors, 176 exhibitors, over 500 speakers, and drew more than 15,000 attendees from 84 countries. With the show floor almost sold out, this year's Expo is expected to draw even greater participation. Register here to attend.

Sponsorship for 2026 is now closed! To join the Sponsorship Waitlist for 2027 please email Hina Gir at [email protected]. To register or learn more about exhibitor opportunities, visit https://expo.scsp.ai.

In addition to the Expo, SCSP will host The Exchange: Advancing the Legacy of Innovation and National Security, co-located with the Expo. For more information about SCSP, the AI+ Expo, and The Exchange, visit https://www.scsp.ai.

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project