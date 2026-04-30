Rhombus Power Partners with SCSP's AI+ Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced the return of Rhombus Power as a sponsor for their third AI+ Expo, scheduled for May 7-9, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rhombus Power back as a partner for the 2026 AI+ Expo. As we move deeper into this decisive decade, the ability to transform massive datasets into actionable decision advantage is a national security mandate," said Ylli Bajraktari, president of SCSP. "Rhombus Power's continued support of the Expo underscores our shared commitment to accelerating the deployment of AI across the defense and national security landscape."

Rhombus Power turns data into decision advantage, delivering predictive intelligence for defense and national security. Its integrated commercial data platform fuses multi-domain data with advanced AI to uncover actionable foresight at speed and scale.

"The United States and our allies are no longer debating whether AI will shape national security advantage, but how quickly it can be operationalized. Speed matters. Adoption and deployment are decisive. Urgency is redefining a contest of perception, influence, and decision-making at scale at the dawn of the age of cognitive warfare. SCSP is focusing the best minds on this moment, convening leaders and ideas to ensure the U.S. and its closest partners shape the future, rather than react to it," said Anshu Roy, Founder and CEO of Rhombus Power.

The three-day AI+ Expo is free to attend and aims to educate the public on AI and other emerging technologies shaping the modern world. Last year's event featured 36 sponsors, 176 exhibitors, over 500 speakers, and drew more than 15,000 attendees from 84 countries. With the show floor almost sold out, this year's Expo is expected to draw even greater participation. Register here to attend.

Sponsorship for 2026 is now closed! To join the Sponsorship Waitlist for 2027 please email Hina Gir at [email protected]. To register or learn more about exhibitor opportunities, visit https://expo.scsp.ai.

In addition to the Expo, SCSP will host The Exchange: Advancing the Legacy of Innovation and National Security, co-located with the Expo. For more information about SCSP, the AI+ Expo, and The Exchange, visit https://www.scsp.ai.

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project