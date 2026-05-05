Google Partners with SCSP's AI+ Expo

ARLINGTON, Va., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP), a non-partisan, non-profit project dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness in artificial intelligence (AI), announced the return of Google as a sponsor for their third AI+ Expo, scheduled for May 7-9, 2026 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Google is a technology company working across generative AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Google develops tools and services with an emphasis on security and privacy, and its work addresses a range of complex technical and societal challenges.

"We are pleased to welcome Google back as a sponsor for this year's AI+ Expo. As we navigate a pivotal moment in the global race for tech leadership, Google's continued partnership underscores the critical importance of collaboration between the private sector and the policy community," said SCSP President Ylli Bajraktari.

The three-day AI+ Expo is free to attend and aims to educate the public on AI and other emerging technologies shaping the modern world. Last year's event featured 36 sponsors, 156 exhibitors, over 500 speakers, and drew more than 15,000 attendees from 84 countries. With the show floor almost sold out, this year's Expo is expected to draw even greater participation.

Sponsorship for 2026 is now closed! To join the Sponsorship Waitlist for 2027 please email Hina Gir at [email protected]. To register or learn more about exhibitor opportunities, visit https://expo.scsp.ai.

In addition to the Expo, SCSP will host The Exchange: Advancing the Legacy of Innovation and National Security, co-located with the Expo. For more information about SCSP, the AI+ Expo, and The Exchange, visit https://www.scsp.ai.

SOURCE Special Competitive Studies Project