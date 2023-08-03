Exiger Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions in Supplier Risk Management Category

Report cites benefits emerging technology offers, including efficiency and better collaboration.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, today announced that it was identified as a Sample Vendor under the Supplier Risk Management category of the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions .

"As the global ramp up in supply chain-related legislation and regulation and daily supply chain disruptions illustrate, procurement leaders across nearly every industry need tools to improve visibility and collaboration with their suppliers," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels . "Exiger is honored to be recognized by Gartner® as a Sample Vendor for supplier risk management."

"Procurement organizations can use emerging technology to deliver automation, efficiency and better collaboration with suppliers and stakeholders," Gartner® explains . "Procurement technology leaders should use this Hype Cycle™ to understand the maturity, adoption and benefit of sourcing and procurement technologies."

As per Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions 2023 report , 79% of large organizations are prioritizing resilience and risk management in the next two years. This year's Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions follows the evolution of supplier risk management, categorizing the benefit rating as "high" and adoption maturity as "adolescent."

"Early insights about events that could disrupt the supply chain help buyers to implement response plans and mitigate supply chain disruption," the Hype Cycle™ states. "Leading indicators of supply disruptions and embedding such information into supply chain applications improve resilience and agility."

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

