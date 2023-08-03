Exiger Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions in Supplier Risk Management Category

News provided by

Exiger

03 Aug, 2023, 08:05 ET

Report cites benefits emerging technology offers, including efficiency and better collaboration.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, today announced that it was identified as a Sample Vendor under the Supplier Risk Management category of the 2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions.

Continue Reading
Exiger CEO, Brandon Daniels: “As the global ramp up in supply chain-related legislation and regulation and daily supply chain disruptions illustrate, procurement leaders across nearly every industry need tools to improve visibility and collaboration with their suppliers. Exiger is honored to be recognized by Gartner® as a Sample Vendor for supplier risk management.”
Exiger CEO, Brandon Daniels: “As the global ramp up in supply chain-related legislation and regulation and daily supply chain disruptions illustrate, procurement leaders across nearly every industry need tools to improve visibility and collaboration with their suppliers. Exiger is honored to be recognized by Gartner® as a Sample Vendor for supplier risk management.”
2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions
2023 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions

"As the global ramp up in supply chain-related legislation and regulation and daily supply chain disruptions illustrate, procurement leaders across nearly every industry need tools to improve visibility and collaboration with their suppliers," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "Exiger is honored to be recognized by Gartner® as a Sample Vendor for supplier risk management."

"Procurement organizations can use emerging technology to deliver automation, efficiency and better collaboration with suppliers and stakeholders," Gartner® explains. "Procurement technology leaders should use this Hype Cycle™ to understand the maturity, adoption and benefit of sourcing and procurement technologies."

As per Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions 2023 report, 79% of large organizations are prioritizing resilience and risk management in the next two years. This year's Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions follows the evolution of supplier risk management, categorizing the benefit rating as "high" and adoption maturity as "adolescent."

"Early insights about events that could disrupt the supply chain help buyers to implement response plans and mitigate supply chain disruption," the Hype Cycle™ states. "Leading indicators of supply disruptions and embedding such information into supply chain applications improve resilience and agility."

Click for complimentary access to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Procurement and Sourcing Solutions 2023, courtesy of Exiger.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards.  Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Exiger

Also from this source

Exiger and Oshkosh Recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive with 2023 Top Supply Chain Projects Award

Exiger Acquires Industry-Leading Software Supply Chain and SBOM Management Platform Ion Channel

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.