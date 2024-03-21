Northwell Health Partners with Exiger for Supplier Risk Management and Supply Chain Risk

Exiger's End-to-End Platform Solution Now Powers Northwell's Vertically Integrated Approach to Third-Party and Supply Chain Risk Management that Scales with its Business

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwell Health (Northwell), New York's largest healthcare provider and private employer, selected Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, to further streamline its vendor due diligence and provide a vendor risk management (VRM) ecosystem at scale. Northwell enhances its already robust vendor risk management and due diligence program with Exiger's award-winning, AI-powered platform for third-party risk management (TPRM) and supply chain risk management (SCRM). By deploying Exiger's platform, Northwell frees up resources needed for strategic transactions and more efficiently ranking vendors according to their criticality and risks. Northwell also gains the capability to balance its risk response more effectively with essential business needs while monitoring suppliers in real-time.

Northwell enhances its program with Exiger's award-winning AI for third-party and supply chain risk management Post this Jessica Olphie, MPA, CMRP, VP, Supply Chain, Northwell: “By implementing [Exiger], we'll gain the capability to dynamically segment our vendor population into risk tiers, while also leveraging NLP and AI assisted deep web searching that will bring greater insight into our supply chain, and ongoing monitoring of critical suppliers.”

Northwell previously used multiple tools to perform vendor due diligence, but sought a "one-stop shop" to consolidate its efforts. After a thorough evaluation of multiple providers, Northwell selected Exiger to deliver this expertise through its best-in-class TPRM and SCRM capabilities, and market intelligence to strengthen its internal controls and VRM ecosystem.

Alfio Difranco, J.D., CTPRP, Director, Supply Chain Northwell, said, "The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that managing third-party relationships according to their criticality and risks has never been more vital to a healthy supply chain. As more frequent and challenging disruptions are expected in the future, focusing on continuous innovation and enhancing operations is paramount to our success and necessary to maintain a competitive advantage in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

Jessica Olphie, MPA, CMRP, VP, Supply Chain, Northwell added, "By implementing advanced technologies, we'll gain the capability to dynamically segment our vendor population into risk tiers, while also leveraging NLP and AI assisted deep web searching that will bring greater insight into our supply chain, and ongoing monitoring of critical suppliers." Exiger also provides a custom-built API that allows direct data flow into the Exiger platform and seamlessly integrates with Northwell's internal systems, including its Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system and Service Desk.

"Empowering Northwell to deliver exceptional, sustainable healthcare to the families of New York is a privilege and is tightly aligned with Exiger's mission to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "This partnership leverages Exiger's award-winning AI to accelerate innovation, mitigate disruption risk and enhance operations through a more transparent and streamlined value chain."

"When it came time to update its Vendor Risk Management system, Northwell understood that in order to build a proactive program they needed both a partner with AI powered technology and the expertise in third-party and supply-chain risk management to streamline their workflow and drive efficiencies that enable informed and quick decisions," said Erika Peters, Exiger ESG Lead and Head of Corporate Markets. "We're incredibly proud that Northwell is working with Exiger to maintain a healthy and resilient supply chain."

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way organizations, corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management.

Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger partners with healthcare organizations – from medical product manufacturers to hospital systems to government policy-makers – consolidating third-party risk and due diligence into one tool that spans supplier, supply chain and software risk.

Learn more at https://www.exiger.com/industries/healthcare and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, about 900 outpatient facilities and more than 12,000 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 83,000 employees – 18,900 nurses and 4,900 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change health care for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. We're training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Kody Gurfein

Chief Marketing Officer for Exiger

1.914.393.0398

[email protected]

SOURCE Exiger