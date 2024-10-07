Exiger Selected as an American Hospital Association Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for Healthcare Cyber Supply Chain Risk Management

Innovative Partnership Program Connects Hospitals and Healthcare Systems to Trusted Solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, announced that it has been named a Preferred Cybersecurity Provider by the American Hospital Association (AHA), which represents nearly 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks and providers across the country. Leveraging the most advanced supply chain technology on the market, Exiger empowers healthcare and government customers to identify and mitigate cyber supply chain risk within their direct suppliers, supplier ecosystem, and software and medical device products.

"Having spent 15 years helping life science leaders tackle their largest compliance challenges – from off label marketing to product liability, anti-bribery and corruption – the frontier of cyber supply chain risk management has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles and opportunities to unlocking patient care of the future," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "With cyber physical systems like robotic surgery, digitally-dependent care, increasing regulatory requirements, and ransomware attacks causing diversion and labor shortages, effective technological solutions are vital to securing this critical sector's software and suppliers. We applaud AHA's efforts to identify effective solutions for their members and are excited to be named a Preferred Cybersecurity Provider."

The AHA Preferred Cybersecurity Provider (APCP) program was created to help hospitals and health systems prepare, prevent and respond to today's pressing cyber threats by connecting its members with highly trusted, vetted and accomplished cybersecurity service providers.

"The AHA selected Exiger because they meet the high bar set for APCP status," said John Riggi, National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk, AHA. "And when a hospital or health system selects a service from a company that has achieved APCP status like Exiger, they can be confident that the organization has met the AHA's highest standards and are committed to helping defend hospitals and patients against cyber threats."

From mapping supply chains for essential medicines and supporting the U.S. Federal Government's COVID-19 response to creating vendor risk management ecosystems at scale for hospital systems, Exiger has proven success supporting healthcare projects. Exiger's technology is FedRAMP® authorized and allows organizations to illuminate, map, orchestrate and secure medical and software supply chains within 1Exiger – a centralized, end-to-end risk management platform. In addition to identifying suppliers with poor cybersecurity hygiene, 1Exiger helps users gain visibility into open-source and proprietary, third-party software suppliers, allowing them to actively manage third-party risk, contract and regulatory compliance through Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs). If hospitals' software suppliers do not provide SBOMs, the user can create the SBOM directly from the Exiger platform.

Exiger is revolutionizing the way organizations, corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 55 organizations across the Defense Industrial Base and government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. In 2024, Exiger achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization.

Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger partners with healthcare organizations – from medical product manufacturers to hospital systems to government policy-makers – consolidating third-party risk and due diligence into one tool that spans supplier, supply chain and software risk.

