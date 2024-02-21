Exiger Strengthens Executive Team as Global Supply Chains Needs Intensify

As Business Scales, Carrie Wibben Promoted to President and Retired U.S. Air Force Major General Cameron Holt Hired as Head of Exiger Government Solutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today announced that Carrie Wibben has been promoted to serve as the company's President, and Retired U.S. Air Force Major General Cameron Holt will succeed Wibben as President of Exiger Government Solutions. Following Exiger's recent sector-leading majority investment , these C-Suite roles ensure the company's continued ability to scale, invest and respond to intensifying global supply chain needs.

These roles ensure the company's continued ability to scale, invest & respond to intensifying global supply chain needs Post this “I’m looking forward to stepping into this expanded role . . . to ensure that Exiger is not just delivering market-leading supply chain technology, but that we are also serving as a true partner for our customers,” said Carrie Wibben, Exiger President.

As geopolitical disruption, heightened economic competition, and imminent Scope 3 emissions requirements converge to drive greater urgency around supply chain visibility and resilience in 2024, Exiger plans to build on last year's multi-million dollar investment in UX, GenAI, cognitive computing and automation. Exiger will pursue new acquisition opportunities to continue to develop and deploy the market's most innovative and effective supply chain and third-party risk technology.

"Last year was historic for Exiger," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "We achieved a 68% increase in ARR while maintaining 134% net dollar retention and won dozens of net new logos. Government and Defense Industrial Base customers have played a critical role in our growth, and that is a direct testament to Carrie's leadership, strategic vision and passion for innovation. I'm excited for her to take on this elevated role within the organization. I'm equally thrilled to welcome General Holt to our executive management team. Cameron's unparalleled leadership and defense acquisition experience represent the perfect combination to ensure our Government business continues to lead the market in every way. We're honored to be able to leverage and amplify the impact of such dedicated and accomplished public servants and defense leaders like Cam and Carrie."

As President, Wibben will continue to oversee Exiger Government Solutions while also heading up strategic go-to-market and engagement for Exiger's most critical accounts. Wibben will also work closely with the CEO to advance Exiger's brand and market visibility.

"I'm looking forward to stepping into this expanded role as Exiger's President to better support Brandon in strengthening and evolving our most strategic relationships to ensure that Exiger is not just delivering market-leading supply chain technology, but that we are also serving as a true partner for our customers," said Wibben. "I'm also very excited to work alongside one of the finest leaders I know, Major General (Ret.) Cameron Holt. Our shared passion includes countering the asymmetric threat posed by our adversaries who deploy blended operations to infiltrate our critical supply chains and steal our intellectual property. Exiger's advanced technology is a critical weapon in that fight, and Cameron is absolutely the right leader at the right time to scale our Exiger Government Solutions business in this next chapter."

Prior to Exiger, Wibben was the Deputy Director of Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. She also served as the Principal Deputy for Counterintelligence, Security and Law Enforcement at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, in addition to senior positions at Office of Management and Budget and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. A West Point graduate, Wibben served as a U.S. Army Officer and was the first woman to serve as the Commander of the Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. She has been honored with the National Defense Industrial Association's Dr. Desmond G. Newman Award for Supply Chain Excellence and was essential in securing Exiger's $74.5 million General Services Administration contract and FedRAMP Moderate and Impact Level 4 accreditation.



General Holt will collaborate closely with Wibben as he takes over as President of Exiger Government Solutions, while further scaling Exiger's AI supply chain and third-party risk management solutions across their 55+ government agency and DIB clients.

"America and her allies around the world face new, more sophisticated threats to freedom and the unalienable rights of all people," said General Holt. "One of the main frontlines in this fight is the infiltration of critical supply chains to systematically create fragility and dependence and to transfer intellectual property and wealth. I've seen firsthand the powerful impact Exiger's technology can have to meet and exceed the level of sophistication of our adversaries. Exiger is the clear technology leader when we simply must expose and ultimately defeat these new threats to supply chains. I'm excited to continue to defend this great nation and the ideals of its founding for the next generation of Americans by leading Exiger's incredible Government Solutions team and advancing our customers' missions."

In 2022, General Holt completed 32 years of military service, including four years as Deputy Assistant Secretary (Contracting) for the Air Force and Space Force, where he oversaw a global contracting portfolio valued in excess of $825 Billion and 8,000+ contracting professionals worldwide, executing the full range of operational, enterprise sourcing and major weapons systems contracting worldwide. He sits on the Board of Directors of the National Contract Management Association and the American Society of Military Comptrollers' Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution System Reform Task Force.

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

