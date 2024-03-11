Three Exiger Executives Awarded 2024 Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

CEO Brandon Daniels, President Carrie Wibben and President of Supply Chain Transformation Trevor Stansbury recognized as 'Top Procurement Pros'

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, announced today that three members of its executive team have been recognized with the 2024 Pros to Know award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive – the only publication covering the entire supply chain.

For the second year in a row , Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels, President Carrie Wibben and President of Supply Chain Transformation Trevor Stansbury were recognized as outstanding leaders whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for fellow leaders looking to leverage supply chains for a competitive advantage. All three executives were awarded within the Top Procurement Pros category.

Over the past year, Daniels, Wibben and Stansbury were central in evolving Exiger's supply chain intelligence, orchestration and risk management capabilities and driving the organization's meteoric growth. The team secured a sector-leading majority investment , launched the end-to-end supply chain UX 1Exiger, completed the acquisition of software SCRM platform Ion Channel, invested in GenAI and cognitive computing, and expanded subscription ARR by over 65%. Just as important, they amplified Exiger's mission to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed, partnering with NGOs to stamp out modern slavery, driving a tangible impact towards achieving Scope 3 and decarbonization, improving national security, and safeguarding critical supply chains.

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're innovators, decision makers, pioneers of change and growth. They've spent the last year (and more) creating safer, more efficient supply chains," said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "New this year, we broke the award down into four distinct categories: Top Warehousing Stars; Top Procurement Stars; Rising Stars; and Lifetime Achievement. These winners continue to go above and beyond to overcome challenges, advance supply chain management and make the impossible, possible."

This year's award winners are profiled in Supply & Demand Chain Executive's March 2024 issue, which will be distributed at MODEX 2024 and at www.SDCExec.com . The full list is available at https://sdce.me/9nuat3bs .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets .

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Empowering its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 50 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Named one of Fast Company's 2023 'Brands That Matter,' Exiger's work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

