Exiger Taps Kit Conklin for SVP, Risk and Compliance

Former U.S. House Select Committee on China Senior Advisor and Atlantic Council Nonresident Senior Fellow Will Lead Expansion of Risk & Compliance Offering

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the market-leading supply chain and third-party risk AI company, today announced that it has hired Kit Conklin as Senior Vice President of the Risk & Compliance technology vertical. A technology and policy expert with impressive government, industry and academic experience, Conklin will lead the development and expansion of Exiger's global growth strategy for AI-powered risk detection and mitigation.

“Today’s complex threat environment and global business landscape requires thoughtful, innovative solutions, capable of satisfying the growing regime of supply chain-related legislation,” said Conklin. “I’m excited to join Exiger to advance market-leading solutions that secure critical supply chains and help customers meet regulatory demands with confidence.”

"Kit is the ideal candidate to own and push forward Exiger's risk and compliance technology," said Exiger CEO Brandon Daniels. "He uniquely understands this space from every angle—drawing on experience contributing to leading policy organization, advising members of Congress and supporting technology and national security programs. This vantage point is incredibly valuable as we work to develop cutting edge AI that empowers our customers to not only achieve sustainable compliance, but also fight forced labor, enforce sanctions, secure critical infrastructure, prevent cyber crises and guard against adversarial actors."

Drawing on his background in emerging technologies, Conklin will work closely with Exiger's customers as well as the product-development and sales teams to continuously mature and deploy AI solutions that meet an unabating volume of regulation. Leveraging his platform as a published thought leader on key issues like foreign policy, China-U.S. relations, tariffs, international finance, data analytics, he will also lead engagement with regulatory bodies and industry associations.

Conklin is a frequent speaker and nonresident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council's GeoTech Center where he examines issues that sit at the intersection of technology, commerce and international security. He joins Exiger after serving as a Senior Advisor to the U.S. House Select Committee on China. Previously, he served as Vice President at Kharon where he led global business development. Conklin has held several national security positions within the U.S. Federal Government, and supported science and technology programs at Lawrence Livermore and Pacific Northwest National Laboratories.

