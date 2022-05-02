Exiger's Kody Gurfein Wins Stevie® Award for Marketing Executive of the Year

"Kody is a passionate marketing leader who has been instrumental in driving Exiger's brand purpose and success for almost a decade, and we are incredibly proud that her amazing work has been recognized by the Stevie® Awards," said Brandon Daniels, President and incoming CEO of Exiger. "Among her many accomplishments, Kody played a critical role in transforming the way the market - and Exiger itself - thinks about risk management."

Gurfein had been recognized by industry peers for her marketing acumen and fierce advocacy for diversity, integrity and innovation, as well as her role in launching key Exiger initiatives:

Co-Founder and Chair of ExigerWINs (Women's Initiative Networks) to foster female leadership, promote women in STEM fields, and raise awareness of the challenges specific to women in the workplace

Serving as Exiger's Integrity Forum Executive Director

Founding Member of Exiger Cares

Nominated and accepted into Chief - the female leadership network - and Forbes Communications Council

"Kody is a corporate culture and brand warrior," said Anna Osborn, Chief Revenue Officer of Exiger. "Her tireless dedication to Exiger's mission, brand evolution and overall success of the team is unparalleled. Her 'show not tell' leadership style inspires everyone around her to reach for new heights and commit to a level of excellence that has propelled Exiger to its position as the market leader in risk technology and management solutions."

Most recently, Gurfein spearheaded the marketing launch of Exiger's Supply Chain Explorer. Purpose-built in response to market and client demand, Supply Chain Explorer was developed in close collaboration with some of the largest corporations and critical government agencies and allows users to rapidly surface, understand and mitigate critical threats to their entire ecosystem – down to the Nth tier – with just one click. The platform delivers unparalleled transparency, empowering companies and government agencies to meet the urgent imperative to protect global supply chains from sanctions, ESG, and cyber risk at unprecedented speed and scale.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13, 2022.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories and over 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage risk and compliance through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk & compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology platform, DDIQ, built to anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain risk. Exiger has won 30+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

