Exness sends 20 department heads to Stanford Graduate School of Business

News provided by

Exness

20 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, multi-asset broker Exness launched the Middle Management Excellence Program (MMEP), with the purpose of boosting its department heads' expertise in strategy, organizational design, innovation, and overall management skills. At the core of this program was a collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Continue Reading
Exness personnel at the Stanford Graduate School of Business
Exness personnel at the Stanford Graduate School of Business

In July, 20 HoDs from Exness traveled to participate in faculty-led sessions at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. During the sessions, they had the opportunity to learn from world-class experts and acclaimed authors in key fields such as leadership, self-coaching, tackling change, analyzing complex data, and decision making, as well as the role of trust and humility in an organization.

Launched in April 2023, the program was designed to provide a combination of self-paced modules, live online sessions, in-person sessions and a closing ceremony at Stanford Graduate School of Business. It set out to enable Exness' middle management to apply innovation and design thinking in process improvements in their own functions. At large, it aimed at empowering Exness to shape the future of organizational structure and culture to ensure both continuity and growth.

The program was divided into 3 courses: Strategic Leadership, Designing Organizations for a Culture of Innovation, and Leading Effective Teams. It spanned four months, from April until July 2023.

"The MMEP was designed to guide our collaborative group of change managers to lead Exness based on their functional expertise and strategic oversight" Elena Krutova, Exness Chief Administrative Officer, stated.

"Its purpose transcends their own responsibilities; their newly-acquired skills and knowledge will help the entire organization in terms of productivity, idea generation and product development. We also expect to see an improvement in communication between employees, teams, and divisions, but, most importantly, in the management and motivation of teams. Having spoken with our MMEP graduates, I have learned that the four months spanning the program were incredibly insightful and valuable to their development and I cannot wait to see them implementing what they have learned", Mrs. Krutova concluded.

About Exness

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness' ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced.

Exness' identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts 600,000 active traders, are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $4.5 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.

Contact Details: Constantina Georgiadou, [email protected], +35725030959

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214840/Exness.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207022/Exness_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Exness

Also from this source

Le volume mensuel des transactions d'Exness atteint un montant record de 4 500 milliards de dollars

El volumen de operaciones mensual de Exness alcanza un récord de 4,5 billones de dólares

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.