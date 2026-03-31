Exostar Names Amy Hogan Chief Information Officer

Hogan will serve as Exostar's first CIO amidst company's continued explosive growth

HERNDON, Va., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the leader in trusted, compliant, and secure business collaboration software for highly regulated industries, including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced it has promoted Amy Hogan to the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Her appointment makes her the first CIO in the firm's 26-year history and comes as Exostar accelerates its growth as an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company.

"During her tenure at Exostar spanning many years, Amy has consistently demonstrated the qualities any organization would want in an executive: leadership, dedication, innovation, and connection to employees, partners, and customers," said Richard Addi, Exostar's President and CEO. "She has evangelized, championed, and implemented technological transformation efforts that have raised operational efficiency and opened new revenue streams. Amy will be a driving force in our next chapter of corporate expansion."

As CIO, Hogan will oversee Exostar's enterprise technology strategy, platform enablement, and corporate IT. She will partner closely with product and engineering leadership to drive innovation and performance at scale across The Exostar Platform. She will be responsible for ensuring technology investments support differentiated offerings and robust growth to unlock new value across the company's global network of over one million active users.

"Exostar sits at the center of the most security-sensitive supply chains in the world. Our platform and network represent extraordinary assets," Hogan said. "As CIO, I will focus intently on harnessing AI and other emerging technologies to realize even greater efficiency and insights across that network as it continues to scale, advancing our marketplace strategy and execution, and building the foundation that allows us to move faster than the market expects. I'm energized by the opportunities ahead."

Prior to becoming CIO, Hogan most recently served as Vice President of Enterprise Systems & Solutions, where she led enterprise transformation initiatives that strengthened scalability, governance, and operational discipline across business systems, DevOps platforms, corporate IT, and enterprise analytics.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Alan Gilbert

Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar