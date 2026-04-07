Exostar Wins New 5-Year Contract with Lockheed Martin for Supplier, Risk, and Compliance Management

Deal extends strategic engagement that facilitates Lockheed's 1LMX business and digital transformation program

HERNDON, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company and the leader in trusted, compliant, and secure business collaboration software for highly regulated industries, including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced it has received a new five-year contract from Lockheed Martin to extend a contractual relationship that has spanned more than two decades.

Exostar will continue to play a leading role in Lockheed Martin's engagement with its community of nearly 20,000 suppliers worldwide. Those suppliers must meet government, industry, and corporate standards to join and remain in the community.

Exostar's supplier management and IAM products allow Lockheed Martin to control supplier access to critical assets. Post this

"Regulatory, security, and supply chain demands in A&D are evolving rapidly. We must stay a step ahead, and so must our suppliers, to ensure success and protect our national security and the warfighter," said Jon Crump, Vice President, Strategic Architecture, Data, AI, and International Enablement at Lockheed Martin. "Exostar gives us the supplier authentication we need, enabling our suppliers to do business with us securely."

Lockheed Martin uses Exostar's supplier management solution to verify supplier credentials and perform continuous risk assessments. These assessments span key areas, including capabilities, financial health, and denied-party screening.

Exostar's identity and access management product enables Lockheed Martin to onboard supplier organizations, conduct identity proofing, issue credentials to individual supplier users, and securely grant access to business- and mission-critical assets.

"For nearly a quarter century, we've worked side-by-side with Lockheed Martin to develop a strategic partnership built on innovation and trust," said Richard Addi, Exostar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Lockheed Martin continues to raise the bar for excellence in the aerospace and defense industry, and we're excited to support their mission for the next 5 years and beyond."

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, and raise productivity, helping them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Alan Gilbert

Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar