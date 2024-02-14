Expanded Orange Partner Program empowers insurance distribution with premier solutions for carriers, MGAs and agencies

Vertafore's industry-leading program brings together 60 best-in-class solutions and services through API-backed integrations

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today announced nine new InsurTechs and solution providers joined its industry-leading Orange Partner Program. Now encompassing 60 partners, the program is the industry's most robust network, offering agencies, carriers and MGAs access to solutions and services that complement the Vertafore technologies they rely on every day.  

Orange Partners are vetted to confirm they meet Vertafore's rigorous standards. The program includes best-in-class business technologies, professional services, integrations and premium financing. The nine additions enhance different aspects of the insurance distribution channel:   

Automating workflows for back-office efficiency

  • Adapt API automates repetitive and error-prone servicing tasks, like monitoring pending cancels or attaching documents in a management system, to allow servicing teams to focus their efforts on higher-leverage work.
  • Ascend provides financial operations automation software to eliminate back-office accounting tasks associated with invoicing, premium financing and payables. This technology helps brokerages and MGAs improve operational efficiency and profitability by modernizing these legacy processes. Ascend integrates with AMS360®.
  • SureFyre is a submission automation platform and portal for modern P&C MGAs, wholesalers and carriers.

Tech resources to speed up processes and boost sales

  • Accelerated Automation specializes in optimizing the use of AgencyZoom™ for insurance agencies.
  • Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies to collect verified insurance information directly from carriers in seconds. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect helps insurance agencies deliver intelligent insurance services. Data from Canopy Connect flows directly to PL Rating™ and AgencyZoom.
  • Catalyit combines the best minds with the best tools to advocate for independent agencies' needs while helping agencies implement their Vertafore solutions.

Solutions to strengthen data exchange and connectivity

  • Dark Matter is a data exchange and digital workflow solution provider. Integrated with AIM™, Dark Matter's dmConnect platform seamlessly integrates major carrier portals for real-time download. dmConnect is a multi-interface, multi-workflow platform that creates and manages secure, scalable integrations to reduce transactional friction for carrier and MGA partners.
  • RecordLinker uses machine learning to standardize, dedupe and clean data during a migration to Vertafore technology, thereby reducing manual effort and producing a single clean user interface.
  • Synatic innovates and enhances system integration and automation experiences with a nimble, simple and powerful Data Integration Hub (DIH).

"Vertafore continues to expand this program so our customers have access to the best tools and integrations to help them service their clients and grow their business," said Doug Mohr, Vertafore's vice president of industry relations and partnerships. "Partnership is in our DNA. In working with these 60 providers, we're partnering to simplify and automate technology for the entire insurance distribution channel."

Many of Vertafore's Orange Partners will be on hand at Accelerate, powered by NetVU, April 1−4, 2024, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Accelerate is the industry's first and longest running InsurTech conference.  

About Vertafore 

As North America's InsurTech leader for 55 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

©2024 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

