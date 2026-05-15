Expanding in the High-Voltage Market, Advancing into North America

RUGAO, China, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As clean energy investment accelerates and electricity demand from AI-driven data centers climbs across North America, the need for reliable, high-performance high-voltage electrical solutions has never been greater. Sieyuan Electric, a globally recognized leader in high-voltage electrical equipment, announced that its independently developed Dead Tank Circuit Breaker (DTCB) series is fully ready to serve North American customers.

Figure 1 AIS factory aerial view Figure 2 DTCB&DS supplied to the data center in North America

Sieyuan Electric specializes in power transmission, transformation, distribution, and consumption, delivering equipment manufacturing and engineering services to clients worldwide. The company operates three dedicated R&D centers that drive innovation across its subsidiaries and support a proprietary, end-to-end development ecosystem.

Jiangsu Rugao High Voltage Electric Apparatus Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sieyuan Electric, focuses on the research, development, and production of high-voltage switchgear — including disconnectors rated up to 800kV, circuit breakers rated up to 550kV, and hybrid gas-insulated switchgear rated up to 252kV. The facility features internationally advanced production infrastructure, highly automated and intelligent manufacturing lines, and holds ASME (U.S.) certification.

Sieyuan's customer portfolio spans the globe, including State Grid China, China Southern Power Grid, China Railway, ENEL, and CEMIG, with products and services reaching more than 100 countries and regions.

Technical Excellence: The LW58A Dead Tank Circuit Breaker Series

The LW58A series represents a new generation of open-type high-voltage electrical equipment, engineered to meet the rigorous demands of North American infrastructure. Key specifications include:

- Voltage range: 38kV to 550kV

- Maximum rated current: 5,000A

- Rated short-circuit breaking current: 63kA

- Full compliance with ANSI, IEEE, and NEMA standards

The series uses SF6 gas or environmentally friendly mixed gas as both insulation and arc-extinguishing media. Its arc-extinguishing chamber incorporates an internationally advanced "thermal expansion with auxiliary puffing" design, paired with a new spring operating mechanism. The result is a mechanical life of more than 10,000 operations and a projected service life exceeding 30 years.

Fast Delivery and Responsive Local Support

Speed and service reliability are core commitments. Sieyuan's production processes conform fully to ISO quality standards, with critical components manufactured in-house. The LW58A series carries a lead time as short as four months — a meaningful advantage in today's supply-constrained environment.

As of 2025, Sieyuan's cumulative volume of delivered disconnectors and circuit breakers ranks among the highest globally, underscoring the company's proven large-scale delivery capability.

For North American customers, Sieyuan provides dedicated overseas service teams capable of on-site installation guidance, an 8-hour response commitment, and the ability to mobilize to global project sites within 48 hours. Each project is overseen by a PMP-certified delivery manager, ensuring disciplined, on-time execution.

Sieyuan's equipment is already operating successfully in data centers, renewable energy projects, and other critical applications across multiple North American regions — delivering proven performance from day one of commissioning.

SOURCE Sieyuan Electric