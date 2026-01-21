Expanding Innovations Caps Record Year with Breakout Q4 Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations™ (EI) today announced record sales and revenue performance for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company reported 45% annual growth compared to December 2024 and 41% year-over-year quarterly growth for Q4 over Q4'24. This outstanding annual growth marked the largest annual revenue increase in EI's history.

This milestone growth is a result of increasing surgeon adoption and a growing body of clinical evidence supporting the company's X-PAC® Expandable Cage Platform. X-PAC Expandable Cages feature proprietary, NON-SCREW-based lift-and-lock technology designed to mitigate two of the most common complications associated with traditional screw-based expandable cages: post-operative cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence.

"Surgeons are not just evaluating X-PAC—it has become their lumbar interbody cage of choice for their patients," said Ron Sacher, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Expanding Innovations. "That choice signals a decisive shift toward a platform built for safety, efficacy, and long-term outcomes. After five consecutive years of more than 30% growth, we continue to accelerate our market penetration. The rapid expansion of our next-generation X-PAC systems, combined with a growing portfolio of operating room–based enabling technologies, is driving our next phase of growth and positioning EI as a category-defining clinical solutions company."

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is a rapidly growing innovator and emerging market leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. The company's NON-SCREW-based X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cage Platform leverages a patented lift-and-lock mechanism engineered to mitigate post-operative cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence, while delivering enhanced tactile feedback and secure fixation. With more than 20,000 cages implanted nationwide, X-PAC technology continues to earn strong surgeon adoption and trust. Expanding Innovations is actively expanding its technology platform through new product introductions, enabling technologies, and portfolio extensions planned throughout 2026 and 2027.

For more information about Expanding Innovations, please visit ExpandingInnovations.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Expanding Innovations