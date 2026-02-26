Expanding Innovations Launches Enabling Technologies Division in North Carolina's Research Triangle

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations today announced the launch of its Enabling Technologies Division, a new facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle. This strategic investment will accelerate the company's development of a suite of intraoperative diagnostic tools designed to provide real-time assessment and protection of vertebral endplate integrity. These first-of-their-kind innovations are intended to address critical clinical challenges associated with vertebral body subsidence and the maintenance of spinal alignment throughout the fusion process—ultimately supporting improved long-term patient outcomes.

The Research Triangle (Raleigh, NC)—recognized globally for leading medical institutions, engineering talent, and life sciences innovation—will be the company's hub for advanced development, clinical collaboration, and integrated product innovation.

This division will center around three core pillars:

Endplate Protection – A step-by-step procedural workflow designed to preserve vertebral endplate integrity, optimize load distributions, and mitigate subsidence.

– A step-by-step procedural workflow designed to preserve vertebral endplate integrity, optimize load distributions, and mitigate subsidence. Real-Time Diagnostics – Integrated feedback systems delivering actionable intraoperative data during endplate preparation, implant trialing, and implant expansion.

– Integrated feedback systems delivering actionable intraoperative data during endplate preparation, implant trialing, and implant expansion. Seamless Integration – Intuitive and streamlined utilization that assimilates effortlessly into existing procedural workflows.

"Our industry's investments in preoperative planning, navigation, and robotics have led to meaningful gains in surgical efficiency and implant placement accuracy. However, when it comes to achieving significant improvements in patient outcomes in spinal surgery, we are still climbing that steep hill." said Ron Sacher, CEO of Expanding Innovations. "Our plan is fundamentally different. We're developing sensor-based, real-time diagnostic tools that integrate seamlessly with navigation and robotics. These tools will protect the vertebral endplates throughout the procedure, optimize endplate contact areas, streamline workflow, and deliver a new level of procedural awareness that complements our rapidly growing X‑PAC expandable cage platform. Our ultimate goal is to not only achieve proper alignment, but to maintain it throughout the fusion process to drive meaningful improvements in long-term patient outcomes."

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is a rapidly growing innovator and emerging market leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. The company's NON-SCREW-based X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cage Platform leverages a patented lift-and-lock mechanism engineered to mitigate post-operative cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence while delivering enhanced tactile feedback and secure fixation.

With more than 20,000 cages implanted nationwide, X-PAC technology continues to earn strong surgeon adoption and clinical trust. Expanding Innovations is actively expanding its technology platform through new product introductions, enabling technologies, and strategic portfolio extensions planned throughout 2026 and 2027.

SOURCE Expanding Innovations