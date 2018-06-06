Expanding Presence in China: Analytic Partners Opens Shanghai Office

Chief Science Officer, Hong Jin, has been leading the effort to expand Analytic Partners into China, one of the largest and fastest growing consumer markets in the world. In addition to his science and corporate leadership capacity, he will also focus on overseeing the expansion. Plans include partnering with Chinese and multi-national companies to measure the effectiveness and efficiency of their marketing investments to help these brands better understand their customers and optimize ROI. In addition, due to the hypergrowth of the Chinese domestic market, Analytic Partners has customized its analytics and deliverables with a focus on the capture of market share for clients pursuing that KPI.

Analytic Partner's Shanghai office will also serve as the center of the company's new Think Tank to focus on developing measurement and modeling innovations including big data analytics, CRM and customer lifetime value, data driven enterprise decision support and optimization, and AI applications in strategic marketing. Jin is partnering with local university and academic centers to allow for access to local resources and data.

"Having a local presence in China opens up opportunities to further help our global clients as well as to drive innovation," said Jin. "By basing our Innovation Think Tank out of Shanghai we will benefit from deep data, local expertise and a quickly evolving market."

Since 2000, Analytic Partners has helped many of the world's leading companies drive growth through successfully identifying marketing-driven revenue opportunities and providing new means of competitive advantage. Analytic Partners has recently been recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in The Forrester Wave™ Marketing Measurement and Optimization Q2 2018. In addition to Shanghai, the company has offices across Asia (Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney), Europe (Dublin and Hamburg) and the Americas (New York City HQ, Virginia, Colorado, and São Paulo).

Current clients in the region have expressed excitement about the expansion.

"We offer sincere congratulations on Analytic Partners' expansion in China. As an old Chinese saying goes: Reading history will have better future prediction," said Ophelia Tang General Manager, Head of Consumer Market Insight, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group. "Analytic Partners is a great partner for us, and is consistently professional, agile, and results oriented. They successfully leverage data, science and expertise to identify opportunities, optimize business potential, and capture business return with high quality and in 'China speed.'"

"As a global company, our clients expect us to provide local expertise and first-hand knowledge of the markets they serve," said Nancy Smith, CEO of Analytic Partners. "We are excited about the immense potential in this next phase for Analytic Partners and look forward to helping both existing and new clients turn data into expertise."

