Expansion of Global Counter-UAS Market Driven by Significant Increases in U.S. and NATO Defense Budgets

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

Equity-Insider.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pentagon just dropped its largest counter-drone budget in U.S. history, requesting more than $70 billion for drone platforms and counter-UAS systems in its fiscal 2027 spending plan[1]. On the domestic side, the Department of Homeland Security is building out a network of 890 AI-powered autonomous surveillance towers along the southern border, layering detection, tracking, and interdiction into a single operational grid[2]. That structural shift in federal procurement is opening the door for companies positioned across the counter-drone and AI sensing value chain, including VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP), Airship AI (NASDAQ: AISP), ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO), and Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR).

Global government spending on counter-UAS systems blew past $29 billion in publicly announced contracts during the first quarter of 2026, with layered defense programs scaling across the United States, NATO's eastern flank, and the Gulf states[3]. NATO allies are now locking in rapid acquisition frameworks for autonomous interceptor drones built around sensor fusion and AI-driven threat classification, turning what was once a pilot-stage concept into an operational procurement priority[4]. These market projections and budget figures are third-party estimates and subject to change; the Company makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) recently filed a U.S. provisional patent application for its xCalibre™ visual intelligence platform, a system designed to convert conventional camera feeds into structured sensor data for detection, tracking, threat scoring, and real-time response. The filing, submitted under U.S. Patent Application No. 64/048,141, describes a multi-stage AI architecture that treats cameras not as passive video recorders but as intelligent sensor inputs across visible, thermal, infrared, body-worn, vehicle-mounted, airborne, and robotic platforms. VisionWave believes the patent strengthens its position around AI-driven computer vision, edge intelligence, and advanced sensing for defense, security, and autonomous systems. A provisional patent application does not guarantee that any claims will be allowed, that any patent will issue, or that any issued patent will provide meaningful commercial protection or be enforceable.

"xCalibre represents a shift from video analytics to video-as-a-sensor intelligence," said Danny Rittman, CTO of VisionWave Holdings. "The system is designed to ask a more intelligent question: not simply what is visible in the frame, but which parts of the scene matter, what remains uncertain, and where deeper analysis should be applied."

The patent filing builds on a series of moves VisionWave has made since early 2026 to assemble a layered defense and sensing platform. The company announced a signed term sheet to acquire up to 51% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) for $17.5 million in VisionWave equity, pairing Foresight's stereo vision and thermal imaging with the xCalibre AI platform VisionWave acquired on April 10, 2026. That xCalibre IP was independently valued at approximately $60 million by BDO Consulting Group (such valuation is not a fairness opinion and carries no assurance of realizable benefit). The valuation is not an appraisal of fair market value for accounting purposes and is not a guarantee of future economic benefit; the Company will assess accounting treatment in accordance with GAAP upon finalization of purchase accounting. Together, these deals are designed to create a three-layer sensing stack: RF detection, camera-based perception, and AI-driven video analytics.

Beyond the Foresight deal, VisionWave completed Phase One of its strategic transaction with SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ: SVRE), reached an agreement to advance a planned 51% acquisition of C.M. Composite Materials, acquired a controlling stake in Junko Solar through subsidiary Solar Drone, presented autonomous drone applications to Latin American government officials, and secured a Letter of Engagement providing exclusive access to offshore energy blocks in the Liberia Basin. Earlier milestones include a $10 million Statement of Work for its QuantumSpeed AI acceleration platform and the unveiling of ARGUS, its space-enabled AI counter-drone system.

All pending transactions remain subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions, and the Company's ability to obtain any required financing. There can be no assurance that any of these transactions will be completed on the terms described or at all.

VisionWave is positioning itself as a vertically integrated defense and commercial technology company with a growing portfolio spanning RF sensing, AI video intelligence, autonomous drones, aerospace composites, solar infrastructure, and energy exploration across Israel, India, Germany, Latin America, and West Africa. All pending transactions remain subject to definitive agreements, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. All statements regarding future plans, expectations, or projections are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's SEC filings.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://equity-insider.com/vwav-landing

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) has announced a strategic partnership with Vector to develop drone-enabled non-lethal response and counter-UAS systems targeting law enforcement, homeland security, and national security missions. The collaboration integrates Wrap Technologies' non-lethal response platform, including its Drone as First Responder and DFR-X interdiction system, with Vector's unmanned tactical hardware, command and control systems, and operator training capabilities.

"Our vision for NLR extends far beyond a single device," said Jared Novick, President of Wrap Technologies. "It is about creating an integrated ecosystem of technologies, training, and operational doctrine that allows officers and operators to intervene earlier and resolve situations before they escalate."

The partnership is expected to advance joint engineering, technology integration, and commercialization activities across multiple mission areas, including remote restraint, human-in-the-loop counter-UAS response, and integrated kinetic and non-kinetic counter-drone capabilities. The two companies also plan to pursue coordinated government affairs and policy engagement to support responsible regulatory adoption of drone-enabled non-lethal technologies. Target customers include U.S. federal agencies, domestic law enforcement organizations, and allied government partners across international markets.

Airship AI (NASDAQ: AISP) received a $2.1 million firm-fixed-price award from an agency within the Department of Homeland Security for AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions supporting public safety and investigative requirements along the Northern and Southern Borders. The brand-name-only designation reflects continued momentum and growing federal recognition of Airship AI's AI-driven edge capabilities as the administration prioritizes national security and autonomous surveillance.

"This award reflects the continued momentum and critical importance of AI-driven surveillance solutions in advancing public safety and homeland security, especially along the Northern and Southern Borders," said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. "As the administration prioritizes strengthening national security, autonomous edge AI-driven surveillance solutions are proving to be an essential force multiplier for law enforcement, delivering greater operational efficiency, enhanced accuracy, and improved threat detection."

Airship AI aggregates thousands of edge-generated feeds into a unified single pane of glass, providing real-time alerts on suspicious activity at both regional and national scales through its Outpost AI Appliance and Fortress AI Server platforms. The award supports the company's expanding role in programs including the Smart Wall border security initiative and broader DHS homeland security operations.

ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO) secured a framework agreement valued at over $650,000 with a Tier-1 international autonomous drone interception company, covering full integration of the DefendAir Net Pod into the client's new drone platform and a minimum purchase of 2,000 customized Net Pod units. The agreement expands an existing partnership and supports worldwide deployment of ParaZero Technologies' non-explosive, net-based counter-UAS solution.

"We are excited to deepen our collaboration with this particular tier-1 defense company through this comprehensive integration of our proven C-UAS, DefendAir Net Pod," said Ariel Alon, CEO of ParaZero Technologies. "This agreement validates the value of our Net Pod technology and we believe that this positions ParaZero as an industry leader defining the category of non-explosive, net-based drone interception."

ParaZero Technologies designs and manufactures counter-UAS and aerial safety systems for commercial, industrial, and government operators worldwide, with the DefendAir Net Pod providing kinetic net capture to neutralize hostile drones across both battlefield and urban environments through growing partnerships with Tier-1 defense integrators.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) secured a landmark patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for an incident-based method of dynamically storing automatic license plate recognition and vehicle data based on the severity of suspected criminal activity. The patent addresses a longstanding dilemma in public safety: agencies previously had to choose between blanket data deletion or indefinite storage of records on innocent drivers.

"There is a national debate ongoing about whether automated license plate recognition technology should be eliminated or allowed to expand without significant restrictions," said Charles Degliomini, Executive Vice President of Government Relations of Rekor Systems. "Our patented approach enables communities to shift from broad, time-based ALPR and vehicle data storage to more targeted, incident conditions-based retention. By only keeping vehicle and license plate data related to the type and severity of an actual offense, we address privacy concerns while still providing law enforcement with the tools needed to investigate serious criminals."

Rekor Systems has built a portfolio of 30 filed patents, including six awarded, with prior grants covering privacy-enhanced traffic monitoring and advanced image processing. The company positions its roadway intelligence platform as a responsible framework for communities seeking to balance effective law enforcement with strict data protection standards.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/vwav-landing

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential impact of the U.S. Department of Defense's fiscal 2027 drone and counter-drone budget, the anticipated benefits and commercialization of the xCalibre™ visual intelligence platform and the provisional patent application No. 64/048,141, the expected benefits and timing of the Company's pending or proposed acquisitions (including the Foresight Autonomous Holdings term sheet, SaverOne 2014 transaction, C.M. Composite Materials acquisition, and other strategic initiatives), market growth projections for counter-UAS systems, and the Company's overall business strategy, growth plans, and positioning in the defense and autonomous systems markets.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about its business and the industry in which it operates. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.vwav.inc/).

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

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