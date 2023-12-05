Expedia Group Secures New and Expanded Travel Partnerships in Europe

Expedia Group unlocks traveller demand for new European partners and increases their visibility to high-value travellers

New partnerships announced today include Ryanair, Icelandair, Iberia Airlines and Deutsche Hospitality

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedia Group announced today a series of new and expanded travel partnerships across Europe, encompassing B2B technology, advertising partnerships and supply distribution deals, connecting European partners to the company's extensive global traveller base and giving them access to Expedia Group's innovative technology and industry expertise. The deals further cement Expedia Group's presence in the continent and commitment to propel partners to easily capture the attention of high-value travellers from around the world.

Croatia waterfall, Expedia Group stock imagery.

Powering Travel with Unmatched Technology Solutions

Expedia Group powers companies of all sizes, from a multitude of industries to succeed in the complex universe of travel by providing innovative technology, supply and tools to power their own sites. Partners can choose from White Label Template, a turnkey, tailor-built solution that provides their travellers with an end-to-end travel experience on a site that is branded for the partner; or Rapid API, a scalable solution that empowers travel companies to build end-to-end booking experiences by leveraging Expedia Group's global lodging inventory. Additionally, Expedia Group continues to offer European travel advisors access to a wide breadth of travel inventory, rates, and availability through the Expedia Travel Agent Affiliate Program (TAAP). Expedia Group's newest European technology powered partnerships announced today include:

Ryanair: Over the coming weeks, Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, will launch 'Ryanair Rooms', a renewed offering that leverages Expedia Group's White Label Template technology, allowing its customers to book a hotel with their flight and access Expedia Group's Virtual Agent, an AI-powered customer service tool. The Ireland and UK sites launch in December, with a phased rollout to additional markets next year.

Advertising Europe to a Growing Audience

Expedia Group Media Solutions is a leading travel media network, providing a targeted way for travel partners, Destination Marketing Organisations (DMOs) and brands to reach, engage, and convert millions of travellers worldwide through advertising solutions. With its vast network of travel brands and global reach, Expedia Group Media Solutions provides partners with proprietary data and dynamic advertising solutions to deliver impactful campaigns and measurable results.

Recent partnerships include:

Deutsche Hospitality - the umbrella brand of the German hotel company Steigenberger Hotels AG will be investing in display advertising and industry-leading advertising solution TravelAds to target the hundreds of millions of travellers visiting Expedia Group sites each month.

Enhancing Reach and Boosting Conversion for Supply Partners

Expedia Group is also announcing new supply partnerships, enabling European partners to capture more share of wallet and gain visibility to Expedia Group's global customer base. The company's strong footprint in the U.S. in particular means European partners can take advantage of a high-value demographic planning trips across the Atlantic. Company research shows that in the first half of 2023, American travellers spent more, booked earlier and stayed longer on their trips compared to European travellers.2

Turkish Airlines has expanded Expedia Group's Air Member Only Deals to Europe following a successful pilot in the United States . The airline offers exclusive discounts to Expedia rewards members, driving better conversion and boosting revenue. A similar campaign ran in the U.S. during the first six months of 2023, resulting in an over 15% uplift in ticket-booking volume on Member Only Deal routes for Turkish Airlines.

Expedia Group is also expanding its car rental offerings in Europe through a number of new partnerships:

Alma, a family-owned car rental company, has signed a partnership with Expedia Group to distribute its car inventory in eight European countries including Greece , Malta , Romania , and Albania .

"This wide range of new and expanded partnerships demonstrates the strength and resilience of travel demand in Europe, as well as our ability to power partners of all sizes. Our partners benefit from our expanded European footprint with new ways to connect to high spending global travellers, and access to our cutting-edge B2B technology solutions and our industry-leading advertising solutions," said Ariane Gorin, President, Expedia for Business, Expedia Group.

If you're interested in partnering with Expedia Group, please visit the Expedia Group partner site here.

