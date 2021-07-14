Expedient Announces Multi-Cloud Cost & Optimization Capabilities

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getting cloud costs under control is a top priority for any organization driving a digital transformation. In a recent survey conducted by 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, 39 percent of 450 enterprise IT decision-makers stated that controlling costs was a key barrier to broader cloud implementations while 65 percent indicated that it was a primary reason for determining where to run an organization's workloads1. So, the problem is how do enterprises stop costs from spiraling out of control because of easy access to an increasingly complex set of options, while retaining the flexibility to scale quickly to meet changing market demands.

In response, Expedient announced today the availability of its Expedient Cost CTRL, which enables organizations to centralize and optimize their spending, regardless of workload location across a dynamic multi-cloud plain, including on-premises environments, on-site private clouds, VMware based enterprise clouds, and hyperscale environments. This best-in-class curated suite of cloud cost management capabilities gives clients a way to view the entirety of their cloud spend while optimizing current workload performance, and predicting future spend with upfront cost estimates across all cloud environments.

"If not managed properly, moving workloads to the cloud and controlling ongoing costs can be very challenging," says Bryan Smith, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Expedient. "If you have workloads spread across multiple clouds and locations while being managed by multiple teams, it's incredibly difficult to understand the real-time, all-in expense and to project future levels demanded by the business. Expedient Cost CTRL provides that visibility across all workload locations, so you can have the right applications running on the right cloud platform, every time."

Cloud cost management requires unique expertise and often cloud teams are too busy to focus on the technical and operational processes necessary to even control, let alone reduce costs. This issue coupled with complex billing and lack of spend visibility can lead to cloud sprawl, spiraling costs, stalled migrations, and eroded confidence in cloud and digital transformation initiatives. The Expedient Cost CTRL provides an easy-to-use GUI, so clients can build reports and leverage customizable analytics, that makes ongoing optimization recommendations to deliver savings and a quick ROI back into the user's business.

"We've been working with Expedient to not only better manage our ongoing cloud costs but to continually optimize workload and application performance," says Stuart Hill, CIO from Dunlap & Kyle Tire Company. The leading automotive and preventive maintenance services provider, with 18 wholesale distribution centers and 54 retail locations across 8 states, has been working with Expedient since 2018 to help drive a digital transformation. Stuart goes on to say, "Expedient has given us the flexibility to move to a hybrid computing model with ease. They are a trusted advisor always finding new ways to drive greater efficiencies and bottom-line results."

This latest offering from Expedient is part of the company's Expedient CTRL – multi-cloud universal services suite. As the leading, full-stack Cloud Service Provider (CSP), delivering enterprise cloud computing and data center Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) capabilities, Expedient's latest multi-cloud offering includes:

Continuous workload optimization creates transparency for cloud resource utilization expenses. This empowers administrators to enforce workload validation for budget compliance across multiple cloud environments.



creates transparency for cloud resource utilization expenses. This empowers administrators to enforce workload validation for budget compliance across multiple cloud environments. Support for multiple cloud environments: Centralized cost management for hyperscale clouds like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and enterprise clouds like Expedient as well as client owned on-premises environments, make it possible to connect, analyze costs and optimize infrastructure performance in any multi-cloud environment. At time of deployment, clients can easily compare pricing across multiple clouds and determine costs upfront.



Centralized cost management for hyperscale clouds like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and enterprise clouds like Expedient as well as client owned on-premises environments, make it possible to connect, analyze costs and optimize infrastructure performance in any multi-cloud environment. At time of deployment, clients can easily compare pricing across multiple clouds and determine costs upfront. In-depth reporting capabilities: Show where spending can improve with organization-friendly reports and get real-time insights with filtering and custom tagging.



Show where spending can improve with organization-friendly reports and get real-time insights with filtering and custom tagging. Consistent user experience: Expedient Cost CTRL delivers a unified and consistent experience across all IT environments—cost management and policies are streamlined and easy to control. The service includes workflow approval management so budgets can be set by the user and the approval process can be handled inside the CTRL interface or flow into an existing management platform like ServiceNow. In addition, Expedient provides 24x7 support, so clients always have peace of mind.

Proactive management of cloud computing costs and resource utilization is critical to helping organizations scale their business and delivering on the promise of cloud. Expedient Cost CTRL is built to provide teams the tools they need to fully manage their cloud costs and resource utilization. To find out more click here.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud Different™ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both legacy and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at www.expedient.com/multicloud.

1 Voice of the Enterprise: Cloud, Hosting & Managed Services, Workloads & Key Projects 2021, 451 Research, a part of S&P Market Intelligence.

SOURCE Expedient

Related Links

http://www.expedient.com

