Expedient Announces Strong Disaster Recovery as a Service Category Performance; Named Zerto Platinum Partner

Expedient is one of only four cloud services providers globally to be named a Zerto Platinum Partner. This designation gives Expedient unprecedented access to Zerto's technical and executive teams, enabling the organization to continue to provide a best-in-class DRaaS solution for its enterprise cloud customers.

With the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions among enterprises of all sizes, the DRaaS market is expected to continue to experience rapid growth, with some forecasts estimating global market size at $12.54B by 2022.

Carl Brooks, analyst for 451 Research's Service Providers Channel, said, "451 Research's data indicates that disaster recovery and business continuity remain one of the most sought after use cases for cloud infrastructure. Expedient's growth in the DRaaS market validates its ability to meet that demand."

"As organizations increasingly depend on the cloud for IT resiliency, partnerships with leading cloud services providers like Expedient are more important than ever," said Don Wales, Zerto VP, Global Cloud Sales. "Expedient's DRaaS growth underscores the company's cloud expertise, and we're proud to have them as our newest Zerto Platinum Partner."

"We feel that, being named a Zerto Platinum Partner, on the heels of our first-ever positioning in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, is a testament to our continued innovations in the DRaaS space," said John White, VP Product Strategy for Expedient. "Doubling our year-over-year revenue growth in the category further affirms Expedient's commitment to our DRaaS customers."

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service," Ron Blair, Mark Thomas Jaggers, 19 June 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Expedient

Expedient is a cloud and data center infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider with local operations in Pittsburgh, PA; Baltimore, MD; Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN and Memphis, TN. Ranked as one of the Top 10 managed services providers worldwide on the 2017 MSPMentor 501 list, Expedient's converged solutions enable clients to focus on strategic business innovation, while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient data centers are compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

