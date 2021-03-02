Expedient Launches New Suite of Multi-Cloud Capabilities and Services

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to an urgent and unaddressed market need, Expedient today announced a new suite of services designed to help enterprise clients optimize operations and performance while better managing costs across multi-cloud IT environments. The company's new Expedient CTRL offering improves overall enterprise efficiencies, especially in the areas of infrastructure, data management, automation, security and networking.

"We've experienced significant demand, particularly with large and even mid-size companies who wish to simplify IT operations across on-prem, enterprise cloud, hyperscale cloud, and beyond," says Bryan Smith, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Expedient. "Our new universal services and solutions offer a Cloud Different™ approach, one that optimizes the full spectrum of business workloads, not just cloud-native. We embrace legacy IT investment, often amassed over decades, while not imposing a one-size-fits all-in-model on our customers. This enables our customers to significantly accelerate their digital transformation efforts while reducing operational complexity."

A leading nationwide enterprise cloud computing and data center Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider, Expedient's latest offering, includes:

Continuous workload optimization enables analysis and transparency over expenditures including cloud deployment and workflow approvals. This includes provisioning and budgeting of all IT resources across multiple cloud environments without compromising compliance requirements.

enables analysis and transparency over expenditures including cloud deployment and workflow approvals. This includes provisioning and budgeting of all IT resources across multiple cloud environments without compromising compliance requirements. Best of breed security delivers a single management point for firewall rules and policies. Security policy and control is centrally managed through the deployment of firewalls across any cloud, client premises or Expedient data center.

delivers a single management point for firewall rules and policies. Security policy and control is centrally managed through the deployment of firewalls across any cloud, client premises or Expedient data center. Enhanced data management through multi-cloud file & object storage brings data closer to the application and workload improving overall performance. This service collects and aggregates data from a wide range of sources (systems, networks, firewalls and antivirus) while being able to identify and categorize the information.

The end-result is a continuously curated, best-of-breed technology stack enabling centralized policy management and consistency across multiple clouds.

Expedient's enterprise cloud offerings and new Multi-Cloud Universal services leverage numerous VMware products including ESXi, vCenter, vCloud Director, NSX, vSAN and vCenter Server Appliance. Collectively, these software tools help accelerate a digital transformation while making it easier to manage complex IT environments.

"We think customers will really respond to Expedient's vision for making cloud computing more accessible and easier to use by all," says Jim Aluotto, Senior Director, Cloud Provider Business (Americas Region) at VMware. "Enterprises looking to migrate and modernize mission-critical workloads to deliver on their digital transformation goals will find a true onramp to the cloud with Expedient CTRL and Multi-Cloud Universal Services."

Expedient Cost Optimization CTRL is the company's first multi-cloud offering designed to deliver visibility, sizing and cost optimization across all IT platforms. Expedient will introduce and unveil additional Multi-Cloud Universal Services throughout the rest of the year. The company is partnering with CloudPhysics, the Collaborative IT Intelligence leader, to offer free in-depth insights that allow clients to carefully adapt to their ever-changing needs. These collective capabilities coupled with expert practitioner services will help clients understand and optimize their investments and strategy, to realize their desired outcomes.

"Cloud skills are a huge inhibitor for enterprises on their cloud transformation journey. Recent research suggests that the top cloud providers have thousands of active open job postings, which makes the talent crunch even more dramatic. I find Expedient's new multi-cloud universal services to be an interesting way to solve for the talent crunch," says Mike Dorosh, Cloud Computing Analyst, Gartner.

About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud Different™ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both legacy and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are completed and audited annually for all locations and infrastructure platforms. Learn more at www.expedient.com/multicloud.

VMware, ESXi, vCenter, vCloud Director, NSX, and VMware vSAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

