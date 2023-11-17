Experience a Fit and Festive Thanksgiving Morning in the Fort Myers Area at Hertz Arena's Thanksgiving Day 5k Run and Walk in Estero!

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking for a Fort Myers Turkey Trot 5k? Embrace the spirit of Thanksgiving with a morning filled with fun, fitness, and family at the Thanksgiving Day 5k Run and Walk hosted at Hertz Arena in Estero, situated in the picturesque Fort Myers area. Whether you call Southwest Florida home or you're here for a holiday escape, this central location provides the perfect setting to gather with friends and family for a memorable morning of exercise and celebration.

Participants will have the opportunity to kickstart their Thanksgiving festivities with a professionally chip-timed 5k run or walk, ensuring a heart-pounding and invigorating experience for all. To add a touch of style to the event, each participant will receive a complimentary dry-fit tech shirt and a coveted finisher medal, ensuring that not only will you feel great on the inside, but you'll also look fantastic on the outside.

Following the race, the post-race atmosphere promises to revitalize your appetite for the upcoming Thanksgiving feast. Immerse yourself in the festivities with music, refreshing drinks, and an array of snacks, creating the perfect environment to cheer on friends and family. As an added bonus, enjoy free live runner tracking through the Elite Events Tracker App, enhancing the overall experience for both participants and spectators alike.

"Make this Thanksgiving a truly memorable occasion by joining us at Hertz Arena in the Fort Myers area for a morning of fitness and fun. The Thanksgiving Day 5k Run and Walk is not only an opportunity to get active but also a chance to create lasting memories with your loved ones," said Jaeden Hamernik, Event Director.

To ensure you don't miss out on this family-friendly event, register today at https://www.runeliteevents.com/thanksgiving-day-5k.html. Seize the opportunity to partake in a Thanksgiving tradition that combines health, happiness, and togetherness.

For more information, contact:

Elite Events
[email protected]
Event Website: https://www.runeliteevents.com/thanksgiving-day-5k.html
Blog Coverage: https://gulfcoastrunners.com/2023/11/17/fort-myers-turkey-trot-5k/
https://napleshalfmarathon.com/2023/11/17/fort-myers-turkey-trot-5k/

SOURCE Elite Events

