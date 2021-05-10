Experience a Southern Summer in Coastal Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Summer is about to be in full swing along Coastal Mississippi: The Secret Coast, as its charming coastal towns are set to welcome summertime visitors to discover hidden gems along the region's 62 miles of scenic shoreline. Under-the-radar enough to avoid crowds, but brimming with activities for every traveler, there's never been a better time to visit this fascinating and diverse destination.

The Secret Coast has a variety of summer experiences that travelers can explore with confidence, thanks to the Coastal Mississippi Promise of Health and Safety. This destination-wide commitment by tourism partners applies best practices in health and safety to help visitors to make informed choices when planning their trip.

Discover Summer along the Secret Coast:

Relaxation, recreation, and history await visitors to Coastal Mississippi's Ship Island. Stretching over 10 miles along the coast are some of the last undeveloped barrier islands in America, which are part of Gulf Islands National Seashore and protected by the U.S. Park Service . The exquisite white-sand islands offer visitors stunning, natural beaches for swimming, birding and shelling just east of New Orleans .

Ship Island Excursions also offers dolphin watching and sunset cruise options, which are incredible experiences for visitors of any age. Passengers can climb aboard for a 90-minute shoreline cruise on a quest for Atlantic bottle-nose dolphins. Visitors can also treat themselves to a two-hour sunset cocktail cruise aboard the Captain Pete and relax and enjoy one of our famous Gulf Coast sunsets over the Mississippi Sound, along the beautiful Gulfport / Biloxi waterfront. Light snacks, soft drinks and full bar are offered aboard throughout the cruise.

In addition to excursions on the water, Coastal Mississippi has just launched a mobile-exclusive Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass. The pass serves as a passport to ten of the region's local, coastal favorites. Instead of paying standard admission fees at the most popular attractions, visitors have discounted options designed to fit the length of their stay. With one-day, two-day, three-day, and annual pass options, travelers can determine which option works best for each family and group.

Each pass option is mobile-exclusive and instantly delivered via text and email. Each pass purchase grants visitors one admission to 10 area attractions, some of which include:

The Mississippi Aquarium: Representing education, conservation and community, the newly opened aquarium provides visitors many opportunities to be entertained and fully immersed in the aquatic wonders that Mississippi has to offer.

The Biloxi Lighthouse: Erected in 1848 and one of the first cast-iron lighthouses in the South, this is the city's signature landmark and has become a post-Katrina symbol of the city's resolve and resilience. Guided tours are available daily between 9 and 10 a.m. , weather permitting.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center: Discover fun at this nationally recognized children's museum! 15,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits that encourage fun, learning and creativity. Outside, oak-covered acres provide space to let the imagination run wild. Play house in the trees, tap a tune in the outdoor musical garden, and explore the tiny town of Kids Street.



The Maritime And Seafood Industry Museum: Visitors can explore 300 years of history, heritage and culture of Biloxi and the surrounding Coastal Mississippi region. This attraction offers an array of exhibits and an extraordinary collection of photographs which tell the story from the time of the first Indian settlement through generations of immigrants whose journey contributed to the melting-pot culture of the Gulf Coast.

For a full list of experiences included in the Coastal Mississippi Attractions Pass, visit the website.

"Coastal Mississippi is perfectly poised to welcome summertime travelers to experience our small coastal towns, uncrowded beaches, plentiful space to roam, and endless attractions that make our destination so unique," says Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. "We always encourage travelers to make informed decisions when planning their vacations and are proud to be able to safely welcome those who are ready to explore this season and make unforgettable memories."

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

