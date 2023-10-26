Experience Life magazine takes home Four Awards at Prestigious 2023 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards; Jamie Martin Named Editor of the Year and Life Time Talks is Top Consumer Health and Wellness Podcast

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experience Life, the print and digital magazine from Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, was awarded four Eddies and Ozzies as part of the 2023 FOLIO: Awards, the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community.

From left to right: David Freeman (Life Time Talks Podcast co-host and Director of Alpha Programming at Life Time), Jamie Martin (Editor in Chief of Experience Life and Life Time Talks Podcast co-host), Courtney Helgoe (Features Editor of Experience Life) and Maggie Fazeli Fard (Senior Fitness Editor at Experience Life).
The awards, handed out on October 24, included naming Jamie Martin Editor of the Year and the Life Time Talks podcast, hosted by Martin and David Freeman, Life Time's Director of Alpha, as top podcast in the consumer health, fitness, medical or wellness category. In addition, Experience Life earned eight Eddie and Ozzie nominations, taking home the top awards in four categories:

  • Winner: Full Issue, Consumer Health/Fitness/Wellness: March 2023 issue
  • Winner: Best Blog or Column, Consumer Health/Wellness: Pumping Irony by Craig Cox
  • Winner: Best Podcast, Consumer Health/Fitness/MedicalWellness: Life Time Talks
  • Winner: Overall Art Direction, Consumer
  • Finalist: Full Issue, Consumer Health/Fitness/Wellness: January/February 2023 issue
  • Finalist: Range of Work by a Single Author, Consumer: Mo Perry
  • Finalist: Single Article, Consumer Health/Fitness/Wellness: "The Road to Good Boundaries"
  • Finalist: Single Article, Consumer Health/Fitness/Wellness: "The Enneagram of Fitness"

Martin joined Experience Life in June 2005 as an intern, quickly elevating to other roles including digital director and executive editor before being named editor in chief in 2016. Since then, Martin and the Experience Life team have worked to provide readers with realistic, actionable and empowering information about health and wellness, nutrition, fitness, personal development, life balance, sustainable living, and more.

Under Martin's leadership, Experience Life has won multiple regional and national awards for its print and digital content. Since the publication's inception it has won more than 100 regional and national awards. Martin is also the vice president of content strategy for Life Time, helping to further establish the company as a thought leader in the healthy-living space.

"It's such an honor to be nominated by my team and to be recognized by the FOLIO: Eddie & Ozzie judging committee as editor of the year," said Martin. "I am so fortunate to be able to lead an initiative that aligns so closely with my personal values and passions, and to do this with an incredible team that is dedicated to editorial excellence and constant evolution and innovation — there is no other team like this. We are thrilled to receive this recognition and look forward to continuing our mission."

Experience Life was founded in 2001 and serves as an integrated healthy-living media brand committed to empowering its readers to improve their health and fitness while enjoying their healthiest, happiest, most satisfying lives. The magazine publishes six times annually and is available by subscription and on select newsstands nationwide. It currently has an estimated market reach of two million per issue with a circulation of 600,000 households. New digital content is served up daily on experiencelife.com, lifetime.life and on the Life Time Digital app, which is found in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Experience Life is a whole-life health and wellness magazine that empowers readers to live their healthiest, happiest, and most authentic lives. They provide comprehensive coverage on a range of topics from nutrition to sustainability to fitness and more.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada.

