Experience Lumotive's Award-Winning Digital Beam Steering Technology at CES 2024

Breakthrough optical sensing technology wins CES 2024 Innovation Award, paves way for advanced robotics and autonomous systems

SEATTLE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical semiconductor pioneer Lumotive today announced its receipt of the prestigious Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 Innovation Award. The honor marks the second time that CES judges have recognized Lumotive's groundbreaking Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) technology, which enables revolutionary 3D sensing capabilities for autonomous vehicles, advanced robotics, and many other industrial and commercial applications.

LCM chips — including Lumotive's newest commercial offering, the ultra-compact LM10 chip — deliver unprecedented performance and flexibility by utilizing nano-patterned metamaterials to manipulate light with unmatched speed, precision, and reliability. Beam-steering can be managed electronically with no moving parts, dramatically increasing responsiveness and reducing both the size and total cost of ownership compared with mechanical lidar systems.

Lumotive's previous CES Innovation Award, awarded in 2022, celebrated the immense potential of its revolutionary advancement in optical 3D sensing and sparked intense market demand for next-gen lidar solutions powered by LCM beam steering. To make this innovation accessible by the widest array of applications and sectors possible, Lumotive has since shifted its focus towards a specialized chip-centric offering complemented by reference design models and a rapidly expanding network of ecosystem partners.

By leveraging widely available CMOS fabrication techniques adapted from the semiconductor industry, Lumotive is able to manufacture LCM chips using existing infrastructure, ensuring optimal scalability and cost-effectiveness. The result: an affordable solution unlocking new 3D sensing opportunities for consumer devices, autonomous vehicles, smart infrastructure, industrial automation, and more.

The CES Innovation Award will be formally presented at CES 2024 on Jan. 9-12, 2024 in Las Vegas. Senior leaders from Lumotive will be in attendance to showcase its LCM products alongside partners already integrating the company's breakthrough optical semiconductor solutions into their products.

These partners include Hokuyo Automatic, the industrial automation leader who is an early adopter in harnessing Lumotive's LM10 for its long-lasting, solid-state design and advanced digital scanning capabilities, enabling flexible, simultaneous scanning of multiple fields of view and targeted areas. The YLM-X001, a prominent model in Hokuyo's new suite of 3D lidar products that incorporate Lumotive's LM10 chips, will be showcased at CES. These products are tailor-made for a wide range of service robot applications, including AMRs, AGVs, and tasks like 3D obstacle detection and road surface condition monitoring.

Thanks to LM10's versatility, customers such as Hokuyo are able to rapidly integrate digital beam-steering using Lumotive's ready-for-market reference design, or develop their own product-specific deployments.

"We congratulate Lumotive on yet another CES Innovation Award and are proud to be partnered with them to bring unique and innovative 3D sensing products such as the YLM-X001 to market," said Hitoshi Ozaki, President of Hokuyo Automatic. "Their digital beam steering is a true revolution in lidar design, and their highly adaptable LM10 chip is enabling us to build more intelligent, more resilient, and more capable solutions for our customers across many different industries."

"Winning a second CES Innovation Award is a tribute not just to our game-changing technology, but also to the hard work of our amazing team," said Dr. Sam Heidari, Lumotive CEO. "Lumotive is on a mission to democratize access to the transformative power of 3D sensing, and our digital beam-steering makes cutting-edge lidar accessible and affordable for a wide range of new applications. We can't wait to share our technology, and celebrate our customers' achievements, at CES 2024."

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, CES Innovation Awards in 2022 and 2024, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2023, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

About CES

CES® is the most powerful tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA®), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2024 will take place Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas. Learn more at CES.tech.

SOURCE Lumotive