Lumotive Partners with Leading Electronics Distributor EDOM to Accelerate Solid-State Lidar Adoption in Taiwan

Collaboration to drive expansion of Lumotive's solid-state beam steering chips for automotive, robotics, drone and security applications

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumotive, a pioneer in optical semiconductor technology for 3D sensing, today announced a strategic partnership with EDOM Technology, a premier electronics distributor based in Taiwan with global footprints. The collaboration aims to accelerate the deployment of Lumotive's Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) chips across the Taiwanese market, with a focus on automotive, robotics, drone, and security applications. EDOM is the latest addition to Lumotive's expanding global partner network which consists of leading industry players, further strengthening its ability to make LCM products readily available to customers across diverse regions and sectors.

Leveraging its extensive network and deep expertise, EDOM will help drive sales and provide comprehensive support as Lumotive's beam steering chips roll out in Taiwan, a region that accounts for more than 8% of global electronics and computers production. The partnership will enable Lumotive to tap into EDOM's strong relationships with major manufacturers, module makers, and electronics suppliers.

Lumotive's programmable optical beam steering technology enables the next generation of lidar with its mass-producible, solid-state beam steering chips that enable 3D sensing systems to be dramatically more compact, reliable, and cost-effective. With a production-ready reference design model and a suite of products that satisfy a diverse range of performance specifications, Lumotive allows sensor makers to rapidly configure and deploy scalable, solid-state lidar systems that can be easily integrated into a wide selection of applications.

"We are delighted to partner with EDOM Technology to bring our cutting-edge beam steering chip solutions to the Taiwanese market," said Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive. "EDOM's extensive reach and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we work to accelerate the adoption of our LCM technology in automotive, robotics, drone, and security applications. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our global expansion."

LCM-powered lidar facilitates the development of safer, more reliable vehicles and robots by enabling high-resolution, wide-angle sensing capabilities in a compact, solid-state package. In the robotics and drone sectors, Lumotive's LCMs allow for precise navigation and obstacle avoidance capabilities, enabling safer and more efficient operation in the same compact form factor as a camera. For security and monitoring applications, LCM-based lidar provides high-resolution 3D imaging and adaptive scanning and tracking capabilities, which work reliably in all lighting conditions.

"We are excited to partner with Lumotive and bring their innovative beam steering chip solutions to our customers in Taiwan," said Hoffei Hou, CEO of EDOM Technology. "Lumotive's LCM technology represents a significant leap forward in 3D sensing, and we believe it has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries. We look forward to working closely with the Lumotive team to support the growth and adoption of their technology in the region."

About Lumotive

Lumotive's award-winning optical semiconductor solutions enable advanced sensing and perception capabilities in next-generation consumer, mobility, and industrial automation products such as mobile devices, autonomous vehicles, and robots. The company's patented Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beam steering chips deliver an unparalleled combination of high performance, exceptional reliability, and low cost — all in a tiny, easily integrated solution. Lumotive has received measurable industry acclaim including Fierce Electronics' 2021 Startup of the Year award, CES Innovation Awards in 2022 and 2024, Fast Company's Next Big Thing in Tech 2023, a 2022 SPIE PRISM Award, and a prestigious Edison Award. Investors include Gates Frontier, MetaVC Partners, Quan Funds, Samsung Ventures, and Uniquest.

About EDOM Technology

More than Distribution, EDOM is Your Best Solutions Partner

Founded in July 1996 and headquartered in Taipei, EDOM Technology is Asia's best distribution and solutions provider. EDOM provides best-in-class distribution and solutions-based services to vendors, Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) around Asia and the world. EDOM has years of experience serving established markets and anticipating the requirements for leading edge products and applications, including portable and wearable devices, wireline and wireless communications, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, robotics, medical, industrial control, computers and many other applications. With deep technical experience in opto-electronics, digital, analog and mixed-signal applications, and excellent logistics and operation, EDOM bridges the gap between vendors, customers and partners to provide a full range of services and solutions. For more information, please visit www.edomtech.com

SOURCE Lumotive