Experience Luxurious Suburban Living at Alta Ashley Park as Wood Partners Opens Newest Apartment Community in Newnan, Georgia

NEWNAN, Ga., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily real estate development leader proudly announces the grand opening of its latest upscale residential community, Alta Ashley Park, nestled in metro Atlanta's flourishing suburb of Newnan, Georgia. Located just south of Atlanta, Alta Ashley Park provides the ideal work-live-play setting for young professionals looking to strike an even balance between city life and suburban charm.

The community's prime location at 101 Ashley Park Drive offers residents direct access to the city's historic downtown area, which is home to an array of local restaurants, boutiques and outdoor spaces, as well as a larger selection of major retail, dining and entertainment options just outside their doors within the Ashley Park Shopping Center. Residents are also closely located to many of the city's top employers including Amazon Fulfillment Center, Bonnell Aluminum, Buffalo Rock, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, as well as larger corporations located just a short drive away in Atlanta, such as The Home Depot, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines and more. Furthermore, Alta Ashley Park places residents in one of the city's top school districts, which includes Brooks Elementary, Madras Middle, and Ruth Hill Elementary Schools, as well as renowned universities, such as AAMCO, WGTECH, and the University of West Georgia Newnan.

"We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Alta Ashley Park in the beautiful historic city of Newnan, Georgia," said Bennett Sands, Managing Director at Wood Partners. "This luxurious residential community offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, providing an exceptional living experience for our residents just outside Atlanta. We are excited to welcome new residents to the community and provide them with a place they can truly call home."

Alta Ashley Park offers 269 apartment homes ranging from one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts to full carriage homes. With a focus on modern elegance and luxury, each home will showcase an exquisite selection of upscale details, including stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and a subway tile backsplash, as well as full size in-unit washer and dryer sets and wood-style flooring throughout the main living spaces.



Throughout the property, residents can also take advantage of Alta Ashley Park's extensive array of community amenities, including a resort-style pool with tanning ledges, a massive sundeck and pool pavilion, an exterior lounge area with a fire pit, an outdoor activity lawn with outdoor games, an on-site pet spa and leash-free paw park, and a beer garden complete with TV and outdoor grilling and dining area. Inside the custom-designed clubhouse, residents will also have access to a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center, a co-work tech lounge with rentable day offices, a game room, complimentary coffee bar and sparkling water station and a catering kitchen with reservable lounge area.

For more information, visit AltaAshleyPark.com.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of nearly 90,000 conventional multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $17.3 billion. The company currently owns more than 70 properties across the United States representing over 20,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates Wood Residential, an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For three years running, Wood Residential has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

Contact: Donya Mansoorian, [email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners