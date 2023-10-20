Experience the Ultimate Beach View Run at the Hollywood Beach Half Marathon & 5k Run

20 Oct, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Lace up your running shoes and get ready for an exhilarating experience at the Hollywood Beach Half Marathon & 5k Run presented by Elite Events, set to take place at Hollywood North Beach Park in Hollywood, Florida on November 4, 2023. This scenic event promises participants the ultimate beach view run, featuring a picturesque route through the iconic Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Event Details:
Date: November 4, 2023
Time: 6:30am
Location: Hollywood North Beach Park, Hollywood, Florida
Registration: https://www.hollywoodhalf.com/

Participants will have the opportunity to traverse the award-winning beach promenade, boasting miles of pristine beach, charming shops, delightful restaurants, and exciting entertainment options. The route, set against the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, offers breathtaking views, allowing runners to feel the sand beneath their feet and the refreshing ocean breeze through their hair immediately after crossing the finish line.

After the race, the fun continues in Hollywood, a city renowned for its rich culture, vibrant entertainment, and outdoor activities. Participants can indulge in a well-deserved meal at one of the many seafood restaurants and explore the city's thriving art scene by visiting galleries or the Artspark at Young Circle. Additionally, attendees can enjoy a leisurely stroll on the beach or revisit the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk for a relaxing walk with stunning ocean views.

Hollywood offers a plethora of family-friendly activities, including free live performances at the Hollywood Beach Theater and delightful rides on the Hollywood Trolley, an open-air bus that showcases the city's famous sights and landmarks.

Event Highlights:

Scenic Route: Run along the beautiful Hollywood Beach Broadwalk with views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Post-Race Activities: Explore Hollywood's art scene, enjoy beachfront dining, and engage in various outdoor activities.

Family-Friendly Fun: Visit the Hollywood Beach Theater and experience the Hollywood Trolley for an enjoyable day out with family and friends.

Can't make it to this year's event? Mark your calendars for our next run scheduled for January 13, 2024.

Registration Information:
To register for the event and for more information, please visit https://www.hollywoodhalf.com/

Blog Coverage:
https://gulfcoastrunners.com/2023/10/20/hollywood-beach-half-marathon-5k/
https://napleshalfmarathon.com/2023/10/20/hollywood-beach-half-marathon-5k/

For media inquiries, please contact:
Elite Events
[email protected]

SOURCE Elite Events

