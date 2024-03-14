Experience Unparalleled Luxury Living: Wood Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of Alta Rolling Oaks in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national multifamily real estate development leader, proudly unveils the grand opening of Alta Rolling Oaks, its latest luxury residential community in San Antonio.

Located at 6710 N. Loop 1604 E. in North Central San Antonio, Alta Rolling Oaks promises convenient access to a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment options across the city. From The Forum at Olympia to Bulverde Marketplace and the renowned Shops at La Cantera, residents can indulge in a vibrant lifestyle. Additionally, the prime location opens doors to numerous job opportunities with top employers such as Amazon, H-E-B, USAA, Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA), and thriving healthcare and cybersecurity sectors.

"Wood Partners is thrilled to officially unveil Alta Rolling Oaks, our latest luxury property in the vibrant city of San Antonio," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Bringing our unique blend of comfort and sophisticated living to San Antonio has been a journey filled with anticipation, and we are genuinely excited to welcome residents to experience the exceptional lifestyle Alta Rolling Oaks has to offer."

The property features 366 apartment homes with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom custom-designed floorplans. Infused with modern, urban design accents, each residence is adorned with premium finishes, including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42" cabinets, and tile backsplashes. The interiors include wood-style plank flooring and in-home washers and dryers, ensuring a luxurious living experience.

Alta Rolling Oaks is not just a place to live; it's a community that goes beyond, providing residents with top-tier amenities. Enjoy the pleasures of a resort-style swimming pool, on-site walking trail, outdoor kitchen, and a dedicated dog park. The community clubroom is a focal point, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, conference and entertainment spaces, a business center, and more. Residents at Alta Rolling Oaks can explore the abundant attractions that contribute to San Antonio's status as a premier tourist destination in the country. Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture of the San Antonio River Walk, remember The Alamo or indulge in thrilling experiences at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio.

The grand opening marks not only the introduction of an exceptional living space but also the gateway to a city filled with diverse and exciting adventures.

Alta Rolling Oaks is managed by Greystar. Visit https://altarollingoaks.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

