Wood Partners Breaks Ground on Alta Westinghouse Townhomes

GEORGETOWN, Texas, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national multifamily real estate development leader, proudly announces that construction is underway at Alta Westinghouse Townhomes.

Located at 3225 Westinghouse Road, between the major arteries of IH-30 and Hwy130 in Georgetown, Alta Westinghouse Townhomes offer convenient access to Round Rock, Hutto, Cedar Park and Leander. The city of Georgetown and nearby North Round Rock offer a number of retail grocers and restaurants to serve future residents. The location further offers entertainment and active lifestyle opportunities including the Southwestern University Performing Arts Center and The Palace Theater, as well as Lake Georgetown and several gyms and fitness studios located nearby. Additionally, Alta Westinghouse Townhomes community benefits from the growth in North Austin, which has become the preferred location for large corporate employers which include Dell, Samsung, GM, Emerson, Home Depot and many more.

"Wood Partners is excited to have broken ground on Alta Westinghouse Townhomes, our latest luxury community in the burgeoning city of Georgetown," said Bart Barrett, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "We are excited to be able to bring our unique blend of comfort and sophisticated living to Georgetown."

The property features 168 townhomes with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Residences will include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes, wood style flooring in the kitchen, living rooms and baths and carpet in the bedrooms, in-home washers and dryers and an attached garage with driveway space for an additional car.

Alta Westinghouse Townhomes will have Class A amenities. Residents will be able to enjoy the resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen, business center, and conference and entertaining spaces. A fenced-in open area with a dog park and washing stations, plus play areas cater to residents' pets. Friends can gather at the outdoor picnic areas with grilling stations or use the trail connection to an existing neighborhood recreational trail.

Construction began in early 2024 and pre-leasing is scheduled to begin by early 2025. First units are slated to be delivered in 2025.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com.

SOURCE Wood Partners