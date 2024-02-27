Wood Partners Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Luxury Residential Community: Alta Firewheel, in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a leading national multifamily real estate developer, is thrilled to announce the official grand opening of its newest luxury residential community, Alta Firewheel, situated in Garland, Texas. Alta Firewheel is Wood Partners' second project in the Garland submarket, following the successful opening and sale of Alta Spring Creek in 2021.

Nestled near the President George Bush Tollway, Alta Firewheel offers residents a seamless commute to major employment centers and vibrant retail districts. The community provides direct access to an abundance of dining, shopping, and entertainment options at Firewheel Town Center, an expansive retail space exceeding one million square feet—all within walking distance of the community. Set amid attractions such as Lake Ray Hubbard, Firewheel Golf Park, Breckinridge Park, and One Eleven Ranch Park, Alta Firewheel offers a lifestyle of convenience and leisure. Additionally, we're conveniently positioned close to several of Garland's hike and bike trails, including the Rowlett Creek Preserve Trail.

Aside from the outstanding retail and dining choices just minutes away, Alta Firewheel's prime location positions residents near the city's top employment centers—City Line and the Telecom Corridor. Major employers in the vicinity include State Farm Insurance, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Texas, Genpact, GEICO, and Cisco Systems.

"We are thrilled to mark a significant milestone in our commitment to the North Texas community with the grand opening of Alta Firewheel," said Ryan Miller, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "Alta Firewheel is not just a residential community; it's a dynamic space tailored for young professionals eager to establish roots and discover the richness of Garland, and we are very excited to continue playing a part in what makes the city of Garland so great."

Alta Firewheel offers 250 luxury apartment homes featuring a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, with a focus on sophisticated living. Each home is meticulously designed with premium interior finishes and luxury touches, such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, upgraded fixtures and pendant lighting, as well as 42-inch, soft-close cabinets. Additional features sure to wow residents include programmable thermostats, private yards, and the convenience of in-unit washer and dryers.

Alta Firewheel provides a wealth of best-in-class community amenities to its residents, creating an unparalleled living experience. Dive into luxury at our resort-style pool, complete with tanning ledges, outdoor firepits, grilling areas, and an on-site dog park featuring a convenient pet wash station—all overlooked by an elevated clubhouse patio. Inside the clubhouse, discover a state-of-the-art fitness facility and inviting lounge spaces for socializing and coworking. Every detail at Alta Firewheel is designed to elevate your lifestyle. Welcome to luxury living with unmatched convenience.

Visit https://www.altafirewheel.com/ for more information.

About Wood Partners
Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 95,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $20 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units, as well as providing property management for an additional 55 third-party assets representing 14,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 22 major markets across 15 states nationwide. The company also operates an award-winning, full-service property management group that proudly operates both properties developed by Wood Partners and communities owned by third parties. For four years running, Wood Partners has ranked No. 1 nationally for online reputation in the J Turner ORA™ Power Rankings (Division III). For more information, visit woodpartners.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

