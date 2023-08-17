Experienced Attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Ranked Among Nation's Best for Intellectual Property, Patent, Antitrust Lawsuits

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed attorney Michael Heim from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, has earned selection as the 2024 Lawyer of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent Litigation in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America alongside nine other attorneys from the firm.

Mr. Heim is one of the deans of Texas intellectual property law with decades of experience in significant patent infringement litigation across the state and nationally. He leads Heim, Payne & Chorush with fellow name partners and 2024 Best Lawyers honorees Leslie Payne and Russell Chorush. Mr. Heim claimed his 15th consecutive selection in the annual guide to the nation's leading lawyers. Mr. Payne and Mr. Chorush are listed for the fifth consecutive year.

Fellow partners Allan Bullwinkel and Eric Enger also earned their fifth Best Lawyers selections in recognition of their intellectual property and patent lawsuit expertise. Fellow firm partner Alden Harris claimed his first selection in the respected guide based on the same areas of practice.

Four Heim, Payne & Chorush trial attorneys earned spots on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list of the country's top up-and-coming attorneys. Partners Chris First and Blaine Larson are recognized for their considerable accomplishments in intellectual property and patent litigation, with Mr. First earning additional recognition for his work in antitrust lawsuits. Associates William "Wills" Collier and Chris Limbacher are also noted for their patent trial work.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com .

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP