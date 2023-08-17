Experienced Attorneys from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Ranked Among Nation's Best for Intellectual Property, Patent, Antitrust Lawsuits

News provided by

Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

17 Aug, 2023, 11:21 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed attorney Michael Heim from Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, has earned selection as the 2024 Lawyer of the Year for Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent Litigation in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in America alongside nine other attorneys from the firm.

Mr. Heim is one of the deans of Texas intellectual property law with decades of experience in significant patent infringement litigation across the state and nationally. He leads Heim, Payne & Chorush with fellow name partners and 2024 Best Lawyers honorees Leslie Payne and Russell Chorush. Mr. Heim claimed his 15th consecutive selection in the annual guide to the nation's leading lawyers. Mr. Payne and Mr. Chorush are listed for the fifth consecutive year.

Fellow partners Allan Bullwinkel and Eric Enger also earned their fifth Best Lawyers selections in recognition of their intellectual property and patent lawsuit expertise. Fellow firm partner Alden Harris claimed his first selection in the respected guide based on the same areas of practice.

Four Heim, Payne & Chorush trial attorneys earned spots on the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list of the country's top up-and-coming attorneys. Partners Chris First and Blaine Larson are recognized for their considerable accomplishments in intellectual property and patent litigation, with Mr. First earning additional recognition for his work in antitrust lawsuits. Associates William "Wills" Collier and Chris Limbacher are also noted for their patent trial work.

Heim, Payne & Chorush, LLP, represents plaintiffs and defendants in litigation across a broad range of technologies and business sectors. With a wide variety of technical and scientific backgrounds, firm attorneys handle all facets of intellectual property litigation for some of the largest energy and technology firms, as well as individuals and smaller companies. Ranked among the most active and top-performing firms in matters before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board by Patexia Insights, Payne & Chorush takes pride in its ability to partner with other attorneys and firms to bring the best possible trial team together for the benefit of the client. To learn more about the firm and the work it does, visit www.hpcllp.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Heim, Payne & Chorush LLP

Also from this source

Houston Intellectual Property Law Firm Heim, Payne & Chorush, Firm Partners Named Among Best in Texas in Chambers USA

Houston's Heim, Payne & Chorush Scores Another PTAB Victory Against BMW

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.